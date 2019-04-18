HIGH DESERT WATERS
VICTORVILLE REGION
HESPERIA LAKE: The trout action continues fair to good with weekly Thursday plants. Most of the fish are from 1-8 to 2-8, but some bigger fish are being caught, with salmon peach PowerBait and inflated nightcrawlers with garlic the best baits. Hot spots have been Finger Cove, the inlet, and along the grassy bank. Top fish this week included a seven-pound rainbow landed by Alexander Bonilla, Victorville. Jason Malterer, Apple Valley, caught a 5-8 trout. A few catfish are also starting to show with the warming water. Tops was an 8-8 catfish landed by Brain White, Apple Valley, on shrimp, while Rod Leon, Apple Valley, had an eight-pounder on Hog Wild and shrimp. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.
JESS RANCH LAKES: The trout bite was slow to fair on both lakes, with anglers using PowerBait in spring green, salmon peach, and rainbow, garlic nightcrawlers, small jigs and trout plastics, and a few on small spoons or spinners. Most of the rainbows are around two pounds. Best spots include the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 and the grassy point and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Bass have been fair to good, especially on Senko-type baits, plastic worms, and nightcrawlers from the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 with anglers reporting fish up to five pounds. The bluegill and catfish bites are still slow, but some bluegill are starting to show. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.
MOJAVE NARROWS: No report available. The park is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Information, call 760-245-2226.
ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION
APOLLO PARK LAKE: The overall fishing has been good here with excellent carp action, and there is a decent bite on trout after a plant last week. The bluegill and warmouth bite is also just starting to take off. The carp action has been nearly non-stop on half-inch dough baits fished on treble hooks or hair rigs. The trout action has been best on Drew’s custom worms, Power Worms, or Mice Tails fished drop-shot style on the north side of the lake with long leaders. Trout plants are twice a month this season with about 900 pounds per stock. There will be a youth fishing derby May 4, and the lake will be closed to fishing the days before this event and planted heavily. For more information or updates on the plants, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.
JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): Few reports, but quite a few small bluegill are starting to show. First DFW plant of the season slated for the week of April 21-27. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.
LAKE PALMDALE: The trout, largemouth, and crappie are all pretty good here. The trout bite remains best on black trout plastic worms, especially the Drew’s and Jerkit baits fished on leadheads. Jakes lures in gold and yellow or pink are also getting the rainbows. The slab crappie to two pounds are now showing on small jigs fished near tules. The largemouth bass bite is good with spawning fish all along the shorelines and whacking a wide variety of plastics, Senko, spinnerbaits, and fly-lined nightcrawlers near any structure and weeds. Lots of two-pound class bass, but some quality fish over four pounds have been caught this past week. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.
QUAIL LAKE: The largemouth bass bite is very good with the warm weather and the fish moving through the spawn. The fish are running up to two pounds and showing in very good numbers on white or yellow spinnerbaits and plastics fished along the edges of the weeds. The catfish bite is fair to good on chicken liver-nightcrawler combos with the best bite at dawn and dusk on cats up to 10 pounds or bigger. More and more bluegill are starting to show on meal worms and wax worms, but only a few stripers reported. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.
CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Little Rock to Quail Lake stretch): The catfish and striped bite remains pretty good throughout the vally, east and west ends. All road crossings and bends in the aqueduct are producing fish. Catfish to eight pounds and stripers to five pounds reported again this week. Top spots have been the Mun’s Ranch, and road crossings at 160th, 180th, and 245th. The smorgasbord approach to catfish bait has been the hot ticket with a combination of chicken liver, mackerel, and nightcrawlers getting the most fish. Best bite has been in the evening from six to 11 p.m. Stripers also continue to show on small swimbaits or cut baits. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.
CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): The catfish and carp bites are fair. The cats are in the one to two–pound range and showing on nightcrawlers, while the carp are showing on dough baits. The bass are fair to good on plastics and nightcrawlers. Some bluegill are starting to show on wax worms, red worms, and nightcrawler pieces.
LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports this week. Water level is high and spilling at spillway, but no reports from walk-in anglers this week. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.
SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS
SILVERWOOD: The stripers continue to show from the docks, around the marina, and at the dam on cut baits (anchovies and sardines) and blood worms. Most are one to two pounds, but some are bigger. John Silver, San Bernardino, had three stripers to three pounds on anchovies in Quarry Cove. The fair to good crappie action has continued with most anglers getting their fish off the docks and around the marina on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles. Some fish are also showing in flooded brush in Miller Canyon and the main channel. The trout bite has been fair with the most recent DFW plant three weeks ago. Next plant is slated for next week. The best action has been around the marina and in Cleghorn and Miller canyons, especially where water is flowing into the lake on chartreuse PowerBait, PowerWorms, or Mice Tails with garlic scent added. Michelle Gooding, Rancho Cucamonga, had three rainbows to 2-4 on garlic PowerBait in Cleghorn. The largemouth bass bite is fair to good now with most of the fish shallow for the spawn. Steve Lewis, Valencia, had a 2-3 bas on a crankbait at the dam. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here’s the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.
BIG BEAR LAKE: While winds have hampered the trout again over the past week, but overall the action has been fair to good, with a lot of warmwater fish starting to show in good numbers. The trout action is best at the dam and any areas where water is entering the lake or gravelly shorelines. Top action has been on Power Baits in bright colors with garlic scent or nightcrawlers fished on a Carolina-rig with a two to three-foot leader. Rapalas, Kastmasters, Thomas Bouyants, Jake’s lures all work well in the smallest sizes for the trollers with fish to four pounds reported. A reminder: the small streams themselves are closed to fishing from March 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day to protect the spawning trout. The crappie bite has getting better by the day with some nice quality fish to nearly two pounds reported on small jigs with Crappie Nibbles. The bass bite, especially the smallmouth action, has really heated up with fish to four pounds this week on small plastics and reaction baits around rocky structure. All the lakes’ public and private launch ramps are open. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store’s Facebook page.
GREGORY LAKE: The first DFW trout plant went last Tuesday with a 1,400-pound plant. The action has been fair to good since on small jigs, trout plastics, and PowerBait. The fish are cruising the shorelines. Fish to 1-8 reported. The Spring Trout Derby will be Saturday, May 18, with private plants planned before this event. The boat house is still closed due to storm damage this winter, but work is ongoing to get it open soon. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park’s Facebook page or website.
GREEN VALLEY LAKE: No report. The lake facilities are closed and won’t open until Memorial Day weekend in May, when private trout plants will begin. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.
INTERSTATE 5 LAKES
CASTAIC: Windy much of the past week, and the lake has been closed to boat launching much of the past week. Shore fishing has continued to be fair to good however, and when boats have been able to get out, the action has been pretty good. The bite for stripers remains fair to good with a lot of fish showing on cut baits and lug or blood worms, and more catfish are starting to be caught in this bite. The stripers are mostly in 50 to 60 feet of water and showing for both shore anglers or boat anglers. Also some stripers showing for trollers. Milton Bonilla, Van Nuys, had four stripers to four pounds on nightcrawlers and anchovies. The largemouth and smallmouth bass also continued to be fair to good as the fish move shallow for the spawn. The bite is best on plastics worms, nightcrawlers, Senko-like baits, or just about any reaction bait. The fish are mostly in four to 12 feet of water. Most of the bass are from 1-8 to three pounds, but Ryan Lee, Los Angeles, landed a six-pound smallmouth on a plastic. It was the best of 12 bass he caught and released. Trout were planted three weeks ago, and a few fish were reported in the past week for anglers fishing the back of Elizabeth Canyon or the back of the Fish Arm (where water is flowing in) on Kastmasters or small trout jigs. The crappie are slow, but a couple of slabs were reported this week from the upper lake. Bluegill are mostly slow, but a fair number are showing from the lower lake. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.
PYRAMID: The largemouth and smallmouth bass bites are really turning on with the fish moving up throughout the shallows in three to 12 feet of water for the spawn. The best bite has been on nightcrawlers, plastics, and jigs in the mouths of coves and around structure. Some fish are showing on reaction and jerk baits. The striper bite has been good with both boat and shore anglers getting fish in the one to two pound range and some bigger. Lug worms, blood worms and nightcrawlers have been the best baits for both boat and shore anglers, and more and more catfish are showing in this bait bite. Top spots for stripers have been the rip rap in front of the boat shop, the shoreline and points past the swim beach, and the canal by the entrance booth. Catfish have been best on the sandy banks and coves. Some trout have been landed in front of the boat shop and to the right side of the marina on PowerBait and inflated garlic nightcrawlers. Still few bluegill and crappie reports. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.
WESTERN SIERRA
LAKE ISABELLA: Crappie mania! The excellent crappie bite has continued this week with anglers continuing to reports slabs up to three pounds or better. Most are from three-quarter pound to 1 ½-pounds, and some even bigger fish. The fish are showing on crappie jigs in all colors with white, yellow and black tops, and tipping the jig with Crappie Nibbles is a good bet. Small minnows are a sure thing. The bite has been good in all the coves in the South Fork area, but fish have been caught all around the lake. The key has been to fish the flooded trees and brush in four to 12 feet of water. The lake level continues to come up (at over 41 percent full now), and the catfish and bass bites are also pretty good. The cats are showing on a wide variety of cut baits, especially in the French Gulch area. The best action has been on dip baits and clams. The bass have been best on jerkbaits, cranks, and underspins, but also a lot of fish on plastics. Most of the fish are in 15 feet of water or less. The trout bite is also pretty good on MiceTails and PowerBait after heavy plants for last weekend’s annual trout derby. For fishing information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
KERN RIVER: Flows continue to come up with the warm weather this past week hitting the snowpack. The upper river has been flowing from 2,300 to 2,600 cfs this week, and the lower river a ripping 2,600 cfs. DFW trout were planted in sections 1 through 6 (both the upper and lower river) last week. Trout were planted in sections 4 and 5 (upper river) three weeks ago. Flows are making the trout fishing challenging, but the bite is pretty fair. Fly-fishing for wild fish has also been tough with the best action on small nymphs fished in deeper runs, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. The lower river bite has been fair and improving for bass on nightcrawlers, small reaction baits, or plastic worms, but flows are way up. The catfish action has been improving in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.
AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The bite remains good for stripers blood worms, lug worms and minnows, with some on Rat-L-Traps and Flukes. More and more fish are above the keeper size. The catfish bite is also starting to take off, mostly on cut sardines, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. The flows are up and anglers need to be prepared to use heavier weight to get down through the heavy current. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Quite a few bass are being reported on plastics and reaction baits, and the carp bite is very good on Wussy Bait and Powder Bait.
RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp bite is good on dough baits. The bass and bluegill bites are also pretty fair. The bass have been best on plastics and Senko-type baits, and the bluegill best on wax worms or red worms. Information Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657.
HART PARK LAKE: The carp, bass, and bluegill bites are pretty good. The bass are moving shallow for the spawn and showing on plastics, jigs, and reaction baits, while the usual array of dough baits are working for the carp. Bluegill best on wax and meal worms or red worms.
TRUXTUN LAKE: Good carp and bass bites, and more and more bluegill are showing with fair to good action now. The bass have been moving shallow for the spawn and best on plastics or swimbaits. The carp are best on Wussy Bait, Powder Bait, or a variety of homemade dough baits. The bluegill are showing on wax worms, red worms, and meal worms.
MING LAKE: The carp and bass bites are both good. The carp are showing all around the lake on dough baits, especially Wussy Bait and Powder Bait. The bass are best on dark plastics, but some are also showing on small swimbaits, cranks, buzz baits, or live minnows. Bluegill are also pretty good with continued warm weather and they are showing on meal, wax, and red worms, or micro jigs tipped with bait.
BRITE LAKE: The few anglers fishing are still seeing a few crappie and small bass. There will be a big trout derby this Saturday, April 19, with a big plant of private trout prior this week for this event.
BUENA VISTA LAKES: The bass and crappie bite are both fair to good, but the trout have slowed way down with the last plant of the season three weeks ago. The bass have been vest on plastics and jerk baits, while the crappie are best on small minnows or jigs with Crappie Nibbles. The few trout being caught are showing on PowerBait with garlic. Mice Tails, or garlic Gulp! Pinchced ‘Crawlers. The carp bite is also good on a variety of dough baits, with Wussy Bait and Powder Bait the two best bets. The bluegill action is improving with pretty fair action this week on wax worms. Catfish are still slow. Fishing information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.
SUCCESS LAKE: The good crappie action continues here with a lot of nice stringers and some quality slabs. The best action continues to be on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or small minnows. The bass bite is also pretty good on drop-shot plastics and reaction baits as the fish move up shallow for the spawn. The bluegill are fair to good on small worms, while the catfish are finally turning on with a fair bite on cut baits. The lake is nearly 90 percent full. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
KAWEAH LAKE: Lake levels are coming up rapidly with runoff, but the lake is still less than 30 percent full. The bass action has been good on plastics and reaction baits in less than 15 feet of water with 20 to 30 fish days common. The bluegill are starting to show in better numbers and a few catfish and crappie are being caught. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.
EASTERN SIERRA
TROUT PLANTS
For trout plants statewide, you can visit the DFW’s stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants. In Inyo County, Diaz Lake, Lone Pine Creek, and the Owens River below Tinnemaha are being planted this week. In Kern County, sections four and five of the Kern River are on the plant list, along with sections five and six in Tulare County. These plants are all in the upper river above Lake Isabella.
OCEAN FISHING REPORT
