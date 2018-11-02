A no-burn day has been called for the valley portion of Kern County on Saturday by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. It is the first burning restriction of the season, which runs from November through the end February.
The mandatory curtailment prohibits burning at any time of the day and prohibits the use of unregistered wood-burning devices because of poor air quality. The restriction applies to burning wood and pellets in unregistered stoves and fireplace inserts as well as burning wood, pellets and manufactured fire logs in fireplaces or outdoor burning devices such as fire pits and chimeneas.
A no-burn day has also been called in Tulare County.
