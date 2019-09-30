Plans for a west Kern oilfield installation touted as California's largest solar energy project have been delayed by financial trouble at the Bay Area company that agreed to build the plant for Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC.
Fremont-based GlassPoint Solar Inc. recently informed investors the scope of the project's initial phase had been scaled back as the company searched for financing to begin construction, which was supposed to start earlier this year but was postponed.
In an email Monday, GlassPoint said it succeeded two weeks ago in closing on a do-or-die financing package that will allow it to begin work on the 770-acre Belridge Solar Project, which would use sunlight to turn water into steam for use in oil production.
There was no word on how much money GlassPoint raised or when construction might begin on the project. But the company said it is "actively working together with Aera Energy to commence" construction.
Aera declined to address GlassPoint's situation and instead referred questions to the solar company itself. The Bakersfield oil company also reiterated its support for the Belridge project.
"Aera remains committed to finding alternatives that are cost-competitive for producers and consumers and that help the state of California meet its aggressive climate goals,” spokeswoman Cindy Pollard said.
FUNDRAISING EFFORTS
GlassPoint, for years a fixture at local business conferences, has weathered dire financial conditions as revenues from its banner project in Oman have dwindled, according to a letter it sent investors in August. The Californian received a copy of the letter.
The privately held company reported receiving $20 million in a round of financing that closed two years ago. It was GlassPoint's fourth financing round.
But after anticipating that its cash reserves would allow it to begin construction on the Belridge project in the first quarter of this year, President and CEO Steven J. Moss wrote that "a late change" in the project's scope necessitated a series of bridge loans totaling $14.5 million. Shell Oil Co., Aera's co-owner, was among three companies that extended those loans, which included warrants to buy GlassPoint's preferred stock.
An additional $6 million in bridge loans arrived in July and early August, with Shell again pitching in with another lender from the previous set of loans, Moss' letter states.
The letter went on to say that the more recent financing round, which closed Sept. 16, was necessary "to continue to keep the company solvent and operating."
Moss noted in the letter that Shell, depending on its own internal reviews, was prepared to reimburse GlassPoint for its early development and engineering work. He added that after a more modest first phase, the Belridge project's later states would will be larger than originally planned.
While pointing to signs of progress, including business opportunities in Chile's mining industry and preparations for work on a solar-powered thermal energy storage project, Moss said GlassPoint has encountered unexpected delays on a pair of projects in Oman.
BELT-TIGHTENING
He also reported significant cutbacks and personnel changes within the company.
Founder and former CEO Rod MacGregor stepped down from GlassPoint's board of directors in early July, Moss wrote. He said Chief Financial Officer Stephen McCaffrey left at the end of June and was replaced former CFO Dave Allsworth. Chief Technology Officer Pete von Behrens stepped down in early July and was replaced by Vice President of Research and Development Christ Spindt, Moss added.
He also reported that terms specified in one of the recent financing rounds requires that the company drastically reduce its historical "monthly burn rate," which is the rate at which the company draws down its cash.
"This has necessitated major reductions in the work force, cuts in support services, elimination of various functions and general cost-cutting," Moss wrote.
He concluded the letter with an upbeat assessment of the future, saying the company is optimistic that "with an additional cash influx, we can achieve great things in the years to come."
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY
The Belridge project was promoted as a chance to reduce Kern's carbon dioxide emissions when it was announced in November of 2017.
The proposed project would be similar in respects to an earlier pilot project in McKittrick funded by GlassPoint and a local oil company. It would focus the sun's rays on suspended tubes of water. The resulting heat would create steam that could then be injected deep into the ground to help coax out heavy crude oil.
GlassPoint and Aera said at the time the project would produce 850 megawatts of energy per year, more than any other solar field in the state.
