A major, Delano-based blueberry grower has been ordered to pay $2.5 million in back wages, plus $1 million in civil penalties, after a federal investigation concluded the company shunned local farmworkers in favor of foreign guest workers and then mistreated the newcomers.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Munger Bros. LLC and two entities it controls, Crowne Cold Storage LLC and Sarbanand Farms LLC, will not be allowed to participate in the H-2A visa program for three years or use labor contractors connected with the program.
After that time, if the company chooses to participate in the H-2A program, it will have to continue to recruit, contact and rehire U.S. workers — and must put in place a compliance monitoring program, according to the federal agency.
Munger, one of the nation's largest blueberry producers, said in a written statement it disputed the department's decision but that it accepts the consent agreement settling the case.
The company also criticized as "novel" the department's intention to make farmers liable "if they don't offer work to or hire U.S. employers of a farm labor contractor who worked at their farms in a prior year."
The H-2A visa program has become a popular option for Central Valley growers as a crackdown on illegal immigration raises wages and makes experienced farmworkers harder to find.
A bipartisan bill pending in Congress would expand ag employers' access to guest workers in exchange for a path to legal residency for undocumented farmworkers already in the country, among other measures.
The Labor Department said that during the 2017 blueberry harvest in California and Washington state, Munger and its subsidiaries gave unlawful preference to temporary foreign ag workers while failing to reach out to and hire U.S. workers.
It also asserted Munger failed to provide safe housing to the guest workers or pay them the required rate of pay under the federal visa program. It said the company further neglected to provide safe transportation to its H-2A workers.
Federal investigators found the company did not provide the workers with all the terms and conditions of their employment and that it did not keep accurate records of hours employees worked.
"This case demonstrates our commitment to safeguard American jobs, level the playing field for law-abiding employers and protect workers from being paid less than they are legally owed," the Labor Department's wage and hour administrator, Cheryl M. Stanton, said in a news release.
