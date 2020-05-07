The fate of this year's Village Fest, like many other big events, is up in the air, but the event's legacy continues to benefit the community.
In its 26th year, the long-running festival known as the "party of the year" draws thousands of attendees to the Kern County Museum each September.
A decision will be made in July on whether the event will be held, said Jim Luff, president of event beneficiary Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment (CARE), in a news release.
Luff said if the board of trustees does vote to hold the event, which is scheduled for Sept. 12, possible changes are being discussed including scaling it down to allow better social distancing, temperature checks for attendees at the entrance as well as other safeguards.
Since 1999, more than $1.2 million dollars has been donated to local charities through the nonprofit created for the festival. Each year, 40 percent of the proceeds from Village Fest is earmarked for grants to assist local nonprofits that serve children in the community. The remainder of funds raised is invested in the endowment to grow for future donations.
CARE also partners with companies such as Wal-Mart, Kohl's and Target, which match some donations dollar for dollar to benefit more children.
More than $37,000 has gone to local charities in recent grants including $10,000 each to League of Dreams and the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County, $5,000 for Optimal Hospice Foundation, $4,400 for Thumbs Up — Cancer Down and $2,000 for CASA of Kern County.
A previous grant provided the Bakersfield Homeless Center with highchairs for its dining room and child safety seats to distribute to families who could not afford them. Another funded the building of a state-of-the art interview room at Jamison’s Children’s Center to provide a friendly environment for recording testimony of abused children to use in court proceedings.
Other past recipients of CARE grants include Optimal Hospice Foundation, CSUB Children’s Center, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Lamont Child Development, Bakersfield Police Activities League and more.
For more on Village Fest or CARE visit bakersfieldvillagefest.com.
