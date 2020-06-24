The Mission at Kern County will continue serving as a distribution point for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program throughout July and August.
According to a news release, The Mission has handed out boxes of food to families the past four weeks. The boxes are free and don't require vouchers, and curbside pickups are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Pickups are Wednesdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m., July 1 to August 26 at The Mission, located at 821 E 21st Street.
Last week, The Mission handed out over 1,600 boxes of food to individual families and another 2,000 to local agencies.
The program is operated in conjunction with the United States Agricultural Department, which aims to help farmers, ranchers and consumers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
