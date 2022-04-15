Faith calendar for April 16

THIS WEEKEND
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2525 Belle Terrace, celebrates Easter with a sunrise service scheduled at 6 a.m. and a traditional Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Please join us as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb. Following Easter, regular services are led by Pastor Jon Christensen each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and fellowship are provided after service. Adult and children Sunday school classes begin at 11 a.m. We look forward to your visit and if you need additional information about us, please visit Facebook.com/RedeemerCalifornia. 661-832-7881.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St., is your downtown church. Our Easter vigil and First Eucharist of Easter is this evening at 7 p.m. On Easter at 8 and 10 a.m., join us to celebrate the Holy Eucharist (Mass). Fellowship and an Easter egg hunt will follow the 10 a.m. service. Visit our website stpaulsbak.org for more information about all our Holy Week activities.
RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive, has events this Easter weekend. Starting at 5:30 p.m. today, Family Fun Night will include games for the kids followed by a screening of “Encanto” at dusk on the south lawn. Easter service, “He is Risen,” begins at 9 a.m. Sunday on the south lawn or attendees can watch a broadcast inside the main auditorium. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor events.
The Bakersfield Community Church of The Brethren, 327 A St. (corner of A and Palm), invites you to join them on Easter Sunday, activities in the courtyard begin at 9:45 a.m. with the service at 10:45 a.m., followed by an egg hunt for children immediately after the worship service. Dunkers Coffee House is held at 10:15 a.m. for coffee and fellowship before church service. Adult Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. Please come join us. Everyone is welcome! office@bccob.org or 661-323-1011.
Northminster Presbyterian Church (NPC), 3700 Union Ave., welcomes you to its bilingual Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. for “I’ll Be Back” John 11:17-44 by Pastor Jessica Konker. Come as you are; we would love to have you. Everyone is welcome! We will sing, hear a message about God’s extravagant love for us and the hope we have in Jesus and then enjoy refreshments together. Our new pastors, Revs. Chris and Jessica Konker, would love to meet you! Doughnut miss out on celebrating Easter with us! We will celebrate with delicious doughnuts, ice-cold sodas, juice boxes for the kids and, of course, coffee! Also, we have a special gift for kids joining us. View sermons online at northpres.org.
First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Truxtun Avenue and H Street, welcomes you into our community! We have two in-person and livestreamed Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Children’s Sunday school is offered at 9 a.m. for fourth grade and below, and at 10:45 a.m. for eighth grade and below. You can find us on our YouTube channel: First Presbyterian Church Bakersfield. We’re looking forward to celebrating Easter together – don’t forget your fresh-cut flowers for our flower cross photo area! Stay connected with us on our YouTube channel First Presbyterian Church Bakersfield, at fpbchurch.com, on social media (Facebook: @FirstPresBako and Instagram: @fpbchurch) and on our app.
Mill Creek Christian Church, 1660 S St., sends words of joy and peace to each of you on this most glorious day. You are welcome Sundays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to see if we are a good fit for your spiritual needs. Find a place to feel good about yourself and enjoy each day to its fullest. Call 661-327-1673 and talk to our enthusiastic, knowledgeable and caring Pastor Mike Sutherland.
First Congregational Church/United Church of Christ (UCC), 5 Real Road, is celebrating Easter on Sunday at 10 a.m. in our sanctuary or live online via YouTube. Food pantry giveaways are Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. We appreciate food donations especially on Wednesday and Sunday mornings. Check out facebook.com.fccbakersfield and fccbakersfield-ucc.org for current missions, book groups and ministries for adults and children. “No matter who you are, or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”
Emmanuel Lutheran, 1900 Baker St., an open and inclusive faith community, invites the community to an in-person celebratory Easter service at 10 a.m. Pastor Dawn Wilder will preside. Sunday services at Emmanuel are also livestreamed on Emmanuel’s Facebook page. Past services are archived and can be viewed on Facebook and from Emmanuel’s website emmanuelbakersfield.org. 661-323-3355.
Bakersfield Christian Science Church Services are available in person or via conference call Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. by dialing 857-444-9650. The subject of this Sunday’s sermon is “Doctrine of Atonement.” For more information, call 661-323-1806.
The Christian Science Sentinel Watch podcast “Peter’s Easter story — and ours” is available at sentinel.christianscience.com/sentinel-audio/sentinel-watch. Hear El Heraldo Spanish’s radio program “Easter” at 7 a.m. Sunday on 96.9 KEBT-FM. 661-324-6938.
Submit events by 10 a.m. Tuesday for items to publish in Saturday’s digest. Email religion@bakersfield.com.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.