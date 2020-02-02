The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers met in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday, and local fans flocked to Mountain Mike's Pizza on Stine Road to take in the game.
The pizza joint has become a common gathering place of late for 49ers fans, and Sunday was no different.
"It’s a hot spot," said Nathaniel Himes. "In the regular season it was jam packed."
Between bites of pizza and sips of beer or soda, the crowd loudly cheered every big play for the 49ers, seen on more than 10 large TVs throughout the restaurant.
Julie McCown, a devout 49ers fan, was excited for her team but nervous at the same time.
"It’s wonderful. I’m a good fan, so I follow them. It feels good, but I'm so nervous they’re not going to win that it’s going to bother me if they don’t."
She was part of a group of 49ers fans that love coming to Mountain Mike's to watch games, a sentiment that was shared by many there Sunday.
"No. 1, there's a lot of 49ers fans, but No. 2, this is a family oriented place," said Himes, who was watching the game with his son. "This is a safe place for me to bring my son. Me and my son love to watch the games, so that was important for me."
Lorenzo Garcia, another 49ers fan, was celebrating his birthday with his family on Sunday at Mountain Mike's.
"It feels great to have the 49ers in the Super Bowl," he said. "(It would be) the best birthday present ever if we won."
Unfortunately, Garcia and the rest of the pro-49ers crowd left Mountain Mike's disappointed, as the Chiefs mounted a late comeback to win the title 31-20.
At least one person in the crowd wasn’t bothered by the result.
Dave Ueberroth, who called himself a Tennessee Titans fan, said Mountain Mike's was where his friends hang out all the time.
“(I love) the camaraderie, the sparring back in forth,” he said when asked about his favorite part of the game. But to him, the party was about more than just team loyalties.
"It's family here,” he said.
