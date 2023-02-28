 Skip to main content
You'll be Mali-blue if you miss visit from Barbie pop-up truck

C'mon, Barbie, let's go party! Barbie fans of all ages can head to Valley Plaza Mall this weekend for a visit from the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck.

The local visit is the latest stop in the truck's 2023 national Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour that headed to Northridge and Santa Barbara last month. After Bakersfield, it will continue to Temecula on March 11.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

