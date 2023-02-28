You'll be Mali-blue if you miss visit from Barbie pop-up truck

C'mon, Barbie, let's go party! Barbie fans of all ages can head to Valley Plaza Mall this weekend for a visit from the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck.
The local visit is the latest stop in the truck's 2023 national Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour that headed to Northridge and Santa Barbara last month. After Bakersfield, it will continue to Temecula on March 11.
Along with providing photo-ops with the brightly colored vehicle, the truck will sell retro-inspired merchandise that celebrates the "iconic heritage of the original California girl Malibu Barbie."
Introduced in 1959, Barbie underwent the first of many makeovers in 1971 with Malibu Barbie, a sun-kissed version of the high-fashion doll.
The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour kicked off in Los Angeles in summer of 2021 in celebration of the doll's 50th anniversary.
Tapping into those ’70s beach vibes, the truck will have beach apparel and accessories including a Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket, pink Barbie-logo hoodie, tie-dye bucket hat, ringer T-shirt, embroidered patch and enamel pin sets, burlap shopper tote, stainless thermal bottle, Malibu Barbie necklace, Malibu Barbie logo mug and, of course, a beach towel.
New among the offerings is a Malibu Barbie Polaroid Camera.
Items, ranging from $12 to $75, will be sold while supplies last. Payments are via credit cards only.
This isn't the first time the mall has hosted a stop from a fun-loving toy company: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has stopped at Valley Plaza during tours in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck will park at the mall, 2701 Ming Ave., between Target and Forever 21 in front of the food court entrance, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
