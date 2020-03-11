Consider it the luck of the Irish, but St. Patrick's Day comes early this year.
The festivities start this weekend, leading up to Tuesday's holiday. There's a ton of activities for both adults wanting to hit the town to party and families wanting something a little more mild.
Local bars and restaurants will serve up corned beef and other traditional Irish fare along with barrels of green beer.
Families have some options on how to enjoy the holiday, like heading to a barn to spend the day before St. Patrick's Day with some cute animals, a fun run in Kernville on the same day and crafts.
Just make sure to wear green to any and all events.
FOR ADULTS
Almost St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl
What: Start St. Patrick's Day early with this downtown Bakersfield pub crawl. Attendees will get drink and food specials at each location. The crawl includes contests, games and different prizes.
When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday
Where: Check-in at Riley's Tavern, 1523 19 St.
Admission: $12; tickets must be purchased online in advance
Almost St. Patrick’s Day Comedy Show
What: Two shows for the price of one. Some of the best local comedians gather for this nearly four-hour show. Comedians include Kevin Tienken, Andrew Boydston, Joe Eurell, Mark Hurtado, Joe El Cholo and music from Geoffrey Eggleston.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi
Admission: $15, $20 for VIP seating
Celtic music at Crusader Brewing
What: Two bands, Wrenwood Sessions and Mayde in Ireland, will play some classic Celtic folk music.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Crusader Brewing, 5880 District Blvd.
Admission: Free
The Mark
What: Gourmet food, Irish drink specials and classic rock with Blonde Faith Trio.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Mark, 1623 19th St.
St. Patty’s Jam
What: Host DJ Danny P of the Groove 99.3, DJ Nokturnal and Brothas of Latin Rock will deliver some throwback jams.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave.
Admission: $15, $30 VIP
Information: 301-4681 or eventbrite.com
Downtown Taft Pub Crawl
What: Join the second annual pub crawl through downtown Taft. Explore six different pubs and enjoy the different drink specials. The crawl includes cash and gift giveaways.
When: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Check-in at Fifth Street Plaza, Taft
Admission: $25-$75
Michelada Madness — St. Paddy’s Shenanigans
What: A celebration of micheladas returns for the fourth year. In the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, some vendors will be selling green micheladas. There will also be tacos, pizza and plenty of beer. Rod P & Nu Standard will serenade audiences with hits from Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and more.
When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave.
Admission: $13 in advance, $20 at the gate, $55 for VIP with early entry at noon, tequila and vodka sampling beer tasting, and private bar seating.
The Library
What: Green beer and drink specials all day. Musicians Kali Sol will perform at 7 p.m.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday
Where: The Library, 1718 Chester Ave.
Information: 873-4323
St. Patrick’s Day flip cup tourney
What: Gather your friends and enter the fifth annual St. Patrick's Day flip cup tournament at Bootleggers. The tournament includes beer during the game and team appetizers. Team costumes are encouraged.
When: Check-in starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Bootleggers Craft Pub and Eatery, 955 Oak St.
Admission: $75 for a team of five
Information: 322-2123 or bootleggersbakersfield.com
Rock & Wings Third Anniversary
What: Celebrate the restaurant's anniversary with this St. Patrick's Day event featuring music by classic punk tribute band Cholo Biafra and DJ Mikey.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Rock & Wings, 2180 White Lane
Admission: Free
Information: 282-5104
Sham Fest 2020
What: Music on two stages by DJs and bands, including J2 & The Bizness, Ill Tiempo, DJ Phat and more. Prizes and specials will be going on throughout the event.
When: Noon to 2 a.m. Tuesday
Where: McMurphy's Irish Pub, 14 Monterey St.
Admission: $10
Information: 742-1260, tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com
La Mina Cantina parking lot party
What: The parking lot party returns with specials on green beer, a taco cart and "Irish trash cans," plus live music starting at 7 p.m.
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: La Mina Cantina, 8020 District Blvd.
Admission: $10 cover
Information: 831-2777
Padre Hotel
What: Enjoy festive food and drink specials all day, including corned beef, shepherd's pie, Guinness cake and more.
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.
Admission: No cover charge; special menu items vary from $8-$24
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
FOR THE FAMILY
All Seated in a Barn
What: The rescue nonprofit's open barn will have a St. Patrick's Day twist and includes photos with the animals, which are available for adoption, treats to give them, horse rides if weather permits, storytime with Marley’s Mutts, food, arts and crafts, music and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: 10112 Shellabarger Road
Admission: Free
Information: 204-4016 or allseatedinabarn.com
St. Patrick’s Day Fun
What: Crafts, photo opportunities and playtime at the Lori Brock Discovery Center.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Lori Brock Discovery Center, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission: Free with museum admission
Information: 437-3330
St. Patty’s Day Fun Run
What: Kernville is hosting its annual 5K and kids fun run.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Starts at Kernville Elementary, 13350 Sierra Way, Kernville
Admission: $10 for ages 8 and younger in fun run, $25 for 5K
Information: 760-376-2249
St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast
What: The Italian Catholic Federation will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee, plus a corned beef sandwich lunch
When: 8 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for corned beef sandwiches Sunday
Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 124 Columbus St.
Admission: $6, $4 for children
Information: 323-3108
St. Pittie’s Day adoption extravaganza
What: The Animal Care Center is hosting a fun-filled event with food, prizes and a shamrock hunt. The main draw is a clover-themed roulette that will determine the special price to adopt a pet.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave.
Admission: Free
Information: 832-7387
