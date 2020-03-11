Consider it the luck of the Irish, but St. Patrick's Day comes early this year.

The festivities start this weekend, leading up to Tuesday's holiday. There's a ton of activities for both adults wanting to hit the town to party and families wanting something a little more mild.

Local bars and restaurants will serve up corned beef and other traditional Irish fare along with barrels of green beer.

Families have some options on how to enjoy the holiday, like heading to a barn to spend the day before St. Patrick's Day with some cute animals, a fun run in Kernville on the same day and crafts. 

Just make sure to wear green to any and all events.

FOR ADULTS

Almost St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl

What: Start St. Patrick's Day early with this downtown Bakersfield pub crawl. Attendees will get drink and food specials at each location. The crawl includes contests, games and different prizes.

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Check-in at Riley's Tavern, 1523 19 St.

Admission: $12; tickets must be purchased online in advance

Information: eventbrite.com

Almost St. Patrick’s Day Comedy Show

What: Two shows for the price of one. Some of the best local comedians gather for this nearly four-hour show. Comedians include Kevin Tienken, Andrew Boydston, Joe Eurell, Mark Hurtado, Joe El Cholo and music from Geoffrey Eggleston.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi

Admission: $15, $20 for VIP seating

Information: eventbrite.com

Celtic music at Crusader Brewing

What: Two bands, Wrenwood Sessions and Mayde in Ireland, will play some classic Celtic folk music.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Crusader Brewing, 5880 District Blvd.

Admission: Free

The Mark

What: Gourmet food, Irish drink specials and classic rock with Blonde Faith Trio.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Mark, 1623 19th St.

St. Patty’s Jam

What: Host DJ Danny P of the Groove 99.3, DJ Nokturnal and Brothas of Latin Rock will deliver some throwback jams.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave.

Admission: $15, $30 VIP

Information: 301-4681 or eventbrite.com

Downtown Taft Pub Crawl

What: Join the second annual pub crawl through downtown Taft. Explore six different pubs and enjoy the different drink specials. The crawl includes cash and gift giveaways.

When: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Check-in at Fifth Street Plaza, Taft

Admission: $25-$75

Information: eventbrite.com

Michelada Madness — St. Paddy’s Shenanigans

What: A celebration of micheladas returns for the fourth year. In the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, some vendors will be selling green micheladas. There will also be tacos, pizza and plenty of beer. Rod P & Nu Standard will serenade audiences with hits from Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and more.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave.

Admission: $13 in advance, $20 at the gate, $55 for VIP with early entry at noon, tequila and vodka sampling beer tasting, and private bar seating.

Information: eventbrite.com

The Library

What: Green beer and drink specials all day. Musicians Kali Sol will perform at 7 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Where: The Library, 1718 Chester Ave.

Information: 873-4323

St. Patrick’s Day flip cup tourney

What: Gather your friends and enter the fifth annual St. Patrick's Day flip cup tournament at Bootleggers. The tournament includes beer during the game and team appetizers. Team costumes are encouraged.

When: Check-in starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bootleggers Craft Pub and Eatery, 955 Oak St.

Admission: $75 for a team of five

Information: 322-2123 or bootleggersbakersfield.com

Rock & Wings Third Anniversary

What: Celebrate the restaurant's anniversary with this St. Patrick's Day event featuring music by classic punk tribute band Cholo Biafra and DJ Mikey.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Rock & Wings, 2180 White Lane

Admission: Free

Information: 282-5104

Sham Fest 2020

What: Music on two stages by DJs and bands, including J2 & The Bizness, Ill Tiempo, DJ Phat and more. Prizes and specials will be going on throughout the event.

When: Noon to 2 a.m. Tuesday

Where: McMurphy's Irish Pub, 14 Monterey St.

Admission: $10

Information: 742-1260, tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com

La Mina Cantina parking lot party

What: The parking lot party returns with specials on green beer, a taco cart and "Irish trash cans," plus live music starting at 7 p.m.

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: La Mina Cantina, 8020 District Blvd.

Admission: $10 cover

Information: 831-2777

Padre Hotel

What: Enjoy festive food and drink specials all day, including corned beef, shepherd's pie, Guinness cake and more.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.

Admission: No cover charge; special menu items vary from $8-$24

Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com

FOR THE FAMILY

All Seated in a Barn

What: The rescue nonprofit's open barn will have a St. Patrick's Day twist and includes photos with the animals, which are available for adoption, treats to give them, horse rides if weather permits, storytime with Marley’s Mutts, food, arts and crafts, music and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: 10112 Shellabarger Road

Admission: Free

Information: 204-4016 or allseatedinabarn.com

St. Patrick’s Day Fun

What: Crafts, photo opportunities and playtime at the Lori Brock Discovery Center.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Lori Brock Discovery Center, 3801 Chester Ave.

Admission: Free with museum admission

Information: 437-3330

St. Patty’s Day Fun Run

What: Kernville is hosting its annual 5K and kids fun run.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Starts at Kernville Elementary, 13350 Sierra Way, Kernville

Admission: $10 for ages 8 and younger in fun run, $25 for 5K

Information: 760-376-2249

St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast

What: The Italian Catholic Federation will serve pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee, plus a corned beef sandwich lunch

When: 8 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for corned beef sandwiches Sunday

Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 124 Columbus St.

Admission: $6, $4 for children

Information: 323-3108

St. Pittie’s Day adoption extravaganza

What: The Animal Care Center is hosting a fun-filled event with food, prizes and a shamrock hunt. The main draw is a clover-themed roulette that will determine the special price to adopt a pet.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave.

Admission: Free

Information: 832-7387

