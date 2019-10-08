A lot of country stars play the Fox Theater but no one else on earth is quite like Wynonna Judd. She and her band, The Big Noise, will perform Jan. 31 at the downtown venue.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
Known as one half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds and for solo songs like "No One Else on Earth," the singer now tours with The Big Noise, which includes her husband, drummer Cactus Moser.
With the band, Wynonna released "Wynonna & The Big Noise" in 2016. The album includes collaborations with Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Timothy B. Schmit.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 31. Tickets, ranging from $39 to $69, will be available online at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.