WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event heads to Mechanics Bank on Sept. 17

Expect a night full of surprises and superstars when WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event heads to Mechanics Bank Arena.
The card for the Sept. 17 show is subject to change but is expected to include Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a street fight, Raw women's champion Bianca Belair, Riddle, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Usos, Bobby Lashley and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $15 to $95, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. VIP packages ($400-$500), which include premium seating, merchandise and exclusive access, will also be for sale.