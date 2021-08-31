WWE Supershow heads to Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 10

Bakersfield, let's get ready to rumble. WWE announced it is bringing some of its Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown superstars for a WWE SuperShow next month at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Oct. 10 show is expected to feature WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, The Usos (twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu), WWE champion Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Rey and Dominick Mysterio, SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, RAW women's champion Charlotte Flair, and many more.
WWE Supershow starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $20 to $95, are available now at axs.com.