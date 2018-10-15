We're still two-plus months away from Christmas but that's no reason to turn up our nose at an early gift.
WWE Live is bringing its Holiday Tour to Bakersfield's Rabobank Arena on Dec. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
The lineup includes a six-man tag team match along with bouts such as The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntrye; Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin; and Natalya, Bayley, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss and Riott Squad with Alicia Fox.
Other WWE superstars slated to perform include Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Elias and more.
Tickets start at $15 and will be available starting 10 a.m. Friday at the Rabobank box, office, 1001 Truxtun Ave., or at axs.com or by calling 888-929-7849.
