Writing and the 'Art of Getting it Wrong' focus of WOK meeting

"Why on earth do we need more writers?" asks Brendan Constantine, a Los Angeles-based poet. Those attending the Writers of Kern monthly meeting on Saturday will have the chance to find an answer to that question.
Constantine will be the featured guest speaker, delivering a special edition of his curiously titled workshop "The Art of Getting It Wrong."
This event will fuel a "generative discussion" inviting writers of all genres to explore topics including:
• How to reduce distraction and foster creative momentum
• Understanding and getting past "writer's block"
• How to change your focus and reassess your motivation for writing — writing for self-expression vs. writing for publication
• How to balance your needs as a writer with the needs of your audience
• Discovering your personal "style" (your greatest strengths)
During the process, participants may well discover why others need their writing!
This online presentation will include a lecture, discussion, group participation, slideshow and handouts (provided digitally). Participants are promised that they will acquire new tools with which to approach their writing.
"I'm turning over all my tricks!" declares Constantine.
Further, he plans to provide participants with enough source material to enable them to conduct their own workshops to inspire even more writers.
A critically acclaimed American poet, Constantine's work has appeared in numerous publications including several full-length collections with established publishing houses, as well as viral media posts. His work has also appeared in numerous journals, including Poetry, Tin House, Best American Poetry and Poem-a-Day. His latest work will soon be appearing in Rattle, Radar and the Washington Square Review. A gifted performer, Constantine performs his poetry for audiences across the United States and Europe. He has been featured on NPR's "All things Considered," as well as TED-Ed, podcasts and YouTube.
In addition to publishing and performing, Constantine teaches at the Windward School in Los Angeles. But his passion for helping others to find their own words and means of expression extends beyond the stage or classroom to writers who struggle to construct even the most basic sentence.
For the past four years, Constantine has collaborated with linguists and speech pathologists to create workshops to help people with aphasia (communication disorder affecting reading, writing and speech) and traumatic brain injury.
He states, "I have seen firsthand the usefulness of the very methods I plan to share in my lecture. By spending a little time with our first motivations to write (our original 'boldness'), by rising to meet distraction and reluctance, I've witnessed astounding results."
Hosted by The Writers of Kern, "The Art of Getting It Wrong" is an online event from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. It is open to the public and free of charge. Pre-registration is required and is on a first come, first served basis. Go to writersofkern.com/events to sign up.
Visit brendanconstantine.com to find out more about Brendan Constantine and sample his work.