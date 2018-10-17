Is romance dead? It shouldn't be in your writing. When it comes to sex, love, and relationships, if you’re willing to write about yours, you can profit from it.
On Saturday, relationship advice columnist and Fox 40 News on-air relationship expert Joey Garcia will share just how to do that when she addresses the Writers of Kern. She plans to cover what writers need to know about writing realistic and emotionally driven love and sex scenes.
“From service pieces to confessionals, there are plenty of ways to spin your personal experiences into profit,” said Garcia.
This workshop will explore ways to manage the fear of revealing personal details about yourself or your friends, how to recognize and capitalize on relationship trends, and how to find markets for your writing.
Writers of Kern offers workshops like this one for professional and emerging writers most months of the year. Its annual writer conference, funding for writers, Young Writers of Kern essay competition, scholarships, publication opportunities, and mentorships are designed to discover new writers, support established ones, and grow the talent and skills of both.
This month’s meeting and workshop will run from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Cost is $15, $10 for members, and includes Hodel’s buffet breakfast. Pay at the door or online at writersofkern.com.
Questions? Write events@writersofkern.com or visit writersofkern.com.
