Writers of Kern to explore layering in writing

Author Aimee Liu will take attendees through an aspect of the writing process during Saturday's Writers of Kern meeting.
In writing about her presentation, titled "Gaining Substance by Composing in Layer," she referenced poet Stanley Kunitz, who wrote in an essay, "One of the great resources of the poetic imagination is its capacity to mount thought on thought, event on event, image on image, time on time, a process that I term 'layering.' The life of the mind is largely a buried life."
"Just so, the literary products of the mind are composed through this same process of layering," Liu wrote. "Scenes, stories, and characters with depth and authenticity are rarely, if ever, created in a single burst. Like great paintings, they come to life bit by bit, as the artist approaches from different angles, bringing a different focus with each pass."
For the workshop, Liu and attendees will deconstruct the opening of her novel "Glorious Boy" to "see how the scene was built, layer by layer."
Along with "Glorious Boy," Liu is the author of the novels "Flash House," "Cloud Mountain" and "Face" and the memoirs "Gaining: The Truth About Life After Eating Disorders" and "Solitaire." Her books have been published in more than 12 languages and serialized in Good Housekeeping.
She also is the editor of "Alchemy of the Word: Writers Talk About Writing" and "Restoring Our Bodies, Reclaiming Our Lives: Guidance and Reflections on Recovery from Eating Disorders." Her articles have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, Ms., Literary Hub, The Rumpus, The Los Angeles Review of Books and other publications.
Liu holds an MFA in creative writing from the Bennington Writing Seminars and taught for more than 15 years in Goddard College's low-residency MFA in Creative Writing Program. Visit aimeeliu.net for more information on the author.
The Writers of Kern meeting will be held in person at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $18, $15 for members; available at eventbrite.com.
For those who would prefer to view the meeting online, a Zoom will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 with tickets also available at eventbrite.com.