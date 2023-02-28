Writers of Kern Spring Conference to be held March 18

Writers of Kern will host its daylong Spring Conference on March 18 featuring three keynote speakers.
Speaker Carla Joy Martin will present "A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words II: Ekphrastic Writing," a workshop encouraging creative writing while looking at master artworks. Participants will come away with new material for poems, short stories, memoirs and novels.
Martin is a poet, piano instructor and artist living in Bakersfield who frequently compares and combines the arts to help others with self-expression. She hosts Open Mics at Dagny's with Portia Choi. She writes interviews of the participants for KernPoetry.com. She is also Critique Group chair for Writers of Kern. She is chair of the Dukes Concerts committee, which provides free concerts to the community held at First Congregational Church of Bakersfield.
Fellow presenter Rebecca Langston-George will discuss "How to Make a Big Splash in the Kiddie-Lit Pool: Understanding and Pitching to the Market," gleaned from her experience publishing 13 nonfiction books for children.
A winner of the Admin R. Schultz Award for writing in social justice, Langston-George is past president of Kern Reading Association and the regional adviser for the Central —Coastal California chapter of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI CenCal), helping other writers learn the craft. She's passionate about children's books, writing instruction and beading funky jewelry.
Brendan Constantine will present "No Word For This: Saying the Unsayable." Participants will engage in a series of exercises and discussions to cultivate poems that "stay with you." No experience necessary. Writers of all genres are welcome. Sufferers of writer's block strongly encouraged.
Constantine is a poet based in Los Angeles. He is the author of numerous collections, and his work has appeared in many literary standards. He has received support and commissions from the Getty Museum, James Irvine Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
A popular performer, Constantine has presented his work to audiences throughout the U.S. and Europe, also appearing on NPR's "All Things Considered," TED-Ed, numerous podcasts and YouTube.
The Writers of Kern 2023 Spring Conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive.
Admission is $95, $65 for members, and includes continental breakfast, snacks and lunch.
— Writers of Kern news release