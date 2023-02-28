 Skip to main content
Writers of Kern Spring Conference to be held March 18

Writers of Kern will host its daylong Spring Conference on March 18 featuring three keynote speakers.

Speaker Carla Joy Martin will present "A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words II: Ekphrastic Writing," a workshop encouraging creative writing while looking at master artworks. Participants will come away with new material for poems, short stories, memoirs and novels.

