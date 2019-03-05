Every spring, Writers of Kern, the valley's professional writing club, brings the finest authors, teachers and leaders in the field to Bakersfield for its annual conference. The full-day conference on March 16 will feature two in-depth workshops plus activities, contests and prizes.
Continental breakfast, buffet lunch, and access to local authors’ works are included in the $60 admission fee. The Spring Conference promises learning, laughs, and the opportunity to connect with Kern County’s community of writers.
Amy Friedman, author, ghostwriter, and creative writing teacher has written nearly every genre — from news stories to children's books, from memoir to fiction. Fiction and nonfiction writers alike will benefit from her workshop "The Arc of the Story," which will present new ways to hook readers — how, where and when to begin, how to tighten those saggy middles, and methods for creating powerful and enduring endings.
Screenwriter and actor Adam Berg has written and performed hundreds of sketches. His material has garnered millions of views, and he’s written on two upcoming sitcoms for JK! Studios. His workshop, " How to Write Comedy or Die Trying," will focus on writing comedy for the screen; however writers of all genres find humor a benefit in their work. Berg will cover structure, tips, tricks and pitfalls of writing comedic material.
The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 16 at Hodel’s Liberty Room, 5917 Knudsen Drive.
The Spring Conference is open to the public. Early registration fee is $60 on the Writers of Kern website (writersofkern.com/2019/01/03/16-march-2019-spring-conference) and includes continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Admission the day of the event is $85. For more information, contact Writers of Kern at events@writersofkern.com.
Annis Cassells is a member of the Writers of Kern.
