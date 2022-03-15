Writers invited to conference on Saturday

Learn more about what the Writers of Kern are all about at its annual spring conference on March 19.
The event will feature vendors, door prizes and workshops from authors Peter Clines and Suzanne Dietze.
Clines will host "World Building: On the Third Day …" while romance author Dietze will offer the workshop "Chemistry: How to Make it Sizzle when the Heat Stays"
Dr. Portia Choi, a Korean-American poet and peace advocate, will also present "Poet, A Poet’s Journey," inspired by her 35 years of writing poetry.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Hodel’s Liberty Room, 5917 Knudsen Drive.
Admission is $95, $85 for Writers of Kern members.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-writers-conference-tickets-278859675797 to purchase tickets.