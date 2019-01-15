You’re a writer. You have something to say. But who are you writing for? Yourself? Or, do you have a specific audience in mind?
When Vaun Thygerson takes the podium at Saturday's Writers of Kern meeting, she will help her peers learn to identify their potential target audience and discern what may interest them.
“Every person you meet has a story to tell, and as writers it is our responsibility to tell it,” Thygerson said. “The key is making sure your story meets the needs of your specific audience to engage and interest them.”
Currently a contributing writer for Kern County Family Magazine and Central California Parent, Thygerson has made a career of writing for specialized publications and finding the right story for the right market.
Writers will also learn how marketing relates to writing and how to engage their audience.
Vaun Thygerson lives in Bakersfield and teaches public speaking at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield.
Writers of Kern meetings are held the third Saturday of the month at Hodel’s Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. and are open to the public. Admission is $15, $10 for members, and includes a buffet breakfast, available from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
— Annis Cassells is a member of the Writers of Kern.
