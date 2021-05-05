Wow Mom with these last-minute ideas

With just days until Mother’s Day, here are some last-minute gift ideas, activities and dining options to consider.
The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will present a special Mother's Day concert on Sunday.
Along with celebrating the holiday, this performance is of note as it is the final one for longtime clarinetist Mary Moore, who is concluding her 62nd season with the orchestra.
“Mary is, and will always remain, the light of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and to say Mary will be missed is an understatement,” BSO conductor Stilian Kirov said in a news release. “Mary is an inspiration to us all and gave tirelessly to help make the Symphony what it is today. She has created a lasting legacy by touching the lives of so many though her music and dedication.”
The concert will open with Black female composer Florence Price’s "Andante Moderato," described as an "enchanting movement of her string quartet in G major." Mozart’s Serenade No. 10, more commonly known as the Gran Partita, closes the performance. More information about the repertoire can be found on the Bakersfield Symphony’s website, bsonow.org.
Tune into the concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on KERO-23 ABC TV, KERO’s Facebook page or at BSOnow.org.
(Those who would like to send Moore a note or card can mail them to the Bakersfield Symphony at P.O. Box 751, Bakersfield, 93302.)
The Lavender Garden (14014 Highway 46, Lost Hills): Whether you're taking Mom to or back from the beach, it might be worth a stop at Kern County's only lavender farm. Take the little ones on a scavenger hunt to find all the animal statues — such as Promise the Panda and Zen Dog — among the fields of five different varieties of the fragrant plant. Then visit the gift shop for a full array of lavender products including premium essential oils and diffusers, organically grown lavender buds, fresh and dried lavender sachets, wreaths and bundles, bath and body products, cooking ingredients and recipes, lavender lemonade, honey, syrups, teas, spices and chocolates. Gift options also include apparel, hats, parasols, linens, toys, books, kitchen items, mugs, pet items and more.
Baker's Outpost (3310 Truxtun Ave.): Bring the fun to Mom with a brunch box ($75) that includes Strauss Family Creamery yogurt and butter, house-made granola and roasted Murray Family Farms strawberry jam, Fra' Mani rosemary ham, Beehive cheese, Redhouse Beef hard-boiled eggs and Baker's Outpost pastries. A larger basket ($165) is available that comes with sourdough bread, and granola from Baker's Outpost, Redhouse Beef raw honey and almond butter, Murray Family Farms strawberries, Hebel & Co. tahini halva, Spearhead coffee, Olive & Co. candle, a loofah from The Neglectful Gardener and flowers. Email orders to orders@bakersoutpost.com.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (9000 Ming Ave. Suite J2): The popular Asian fusion restaurant is reopening at its new location at The Marketplace in time for Mother's Day. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., it will be serving from its main dining menu along with a few extra desserts and mimosas available to order for the moms in your party.
The Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Mother's Day brunch ($29.95) will include a carving station with top sirloin roast, turkey and ham, fresh fruit, traditional breakfast items, chile verde, assorted cold salads, desserts and complimentary champagne. There will also be a special buffet for diners 10 and under ($14.95). Call 833-9998 to make reservations, which are recommended.
Eagle Mountain Casino (681 S. Reservation Road, Porterville): If Mom likes to gamble take her to the casino that will be offering Mother’s Day Hot Seats. Every hour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, four guests actively playing table games or slots with their Summit Club Card will be randomly drawn to each win $250 cash and $250 in bonus cash, equaling a $500 value. There will be five total drawing times and a total of 20 winners that will win a share of $10,000 in cash and prizes.
Whether or not you win big, you can still treat your favorite mom to a steak and lobster dinner ($49.99). The River Steakhouse will offer the meal all weekend long with hours from 5 to 9 p.m Friday and Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re excited to be able to celebrate moms this year in spite of the unique times we are all facing," said Matthew Mingrone, general manager of Eagle Mountain Casino, in a news release. "Although things are slowly getting back to normal, we do take our safety precautions and measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 very seriously here at the casino and have many measures in place to make it as safe and enjoyable as possible.”
Hooters (4208 Rosedale Highway): While no means a traditional destination for Mother's Day, the wings restaurant is offering a dining deal for the holiday. Diners can receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings on Sunday, in honor of Mother’s Day. The offer is only valid for dine-in meals and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional deal.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches (2701 Ming Ave., Suite F4; 9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4): Buy one sandwich, get one free on Mother's Day.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): For Mother’s Day, the Italian restaurant is offering family-size pans of fettuccini Alfredo, chicken parmigiana and more (starting at $34.99), or a family bundle with one large pan of classic lasagna, jumbo house salad and breadsticks (starting at $49.99). Add wine to your order starting at $15. Order at OliveGarden.com or call 832-1278.
Ono Hawaiian BBQ (2630 Mount Vernon Ave #300; 2665 Calloway Drive, Suite 208; 520 Woollomes Ave, Suite 102-103 in Delano): Purchase $30 or more in gift cards and receive a free $10 bonus card, which can be used from June 21 to Aug. 31. The promotion, available online at onohawaiianbbq.com and in store, is good for Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduation gifts.
Tehachapi Winery (22136 Bailey Road, Tehachapi): If Mom likes wine and a little bit of a road trip, head to this winery that will be offering a special dessert pairing ($35) featuring a poached pear and cheese blintz with pinot noir, blueberry cheesecake paired with syrah, double brownie bite with merlot, mini chocolate blackout cupcake with malbec and blackberry cobbler paired with cabernet. If they'd rather make a floral crown and pose for a photo, they can select that option, which also includes a glass of wine. Reservations are required by calling 821-9587.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.): Head to the tasting room for an early treat with Tlo's extra special Mother's Day wine pairing ($35) featuring desserts from Taste Bakery: marcona almond-rosemary pesto pound cake paired with chardonnay; Tlo's reserve viognier paired with a mini shortbread cookie bouquet including an orange zest-glazed cookie, a goat cheese lavender cookie, and a white chocolate dipped rose cookie; a peach cobbler paired with its petite sirah; and a mixed berry custard-sugar cookie paired with Tlo's cabernet sauvignon. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. today through Saturday. Reservations are highly recommended by calling 864-7086, visiting tlowines.com or booking via Tlo's Facebook (facebook.com/tlowines) or Instagram (instagram.com/tlowines) pages.