Work underway for local perpetual adoration chapel

Construction of the first perpetual adoration chapel has begun in Bakersfield.
The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Co-patroness of the Unborn, located at 4600 E. Brundage Lane, is grateful to Bishop Joseph Brennan for blessing the ground so that we could begin construction of the Bethlehem Perpetual Adoration Chapel.
This chapel will allow for perpetual adoration, which is the practice of continuous exposition and adoration of the Eucharist, 24 hours a day.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on California Avenue has been trying for many years to raise funds to build the first diocesan shrine in Bakersfield. That designation denotes a sacred place to which the faithful make pilgrimage for a special reason of piety.
Because it has been very difficult for our parishioners to raise the total amount needed, we have been working in phases to get our church built. We currently celebrate Mass in our outside pavilion on Brundage (it can get both very cold and very hot throughout the year), however we are able to make a small sacrifice and endure extreme weather in order to be able to attend Mass every Sunday.
We recently finished the construction of The Holy Spouses Memorial of the Unborn, where we are honored to entomb the tiny remains of miscarried babies starting at gestation as early as 6 weeks to full-term losses. We also offer plaques for families who may have lost a child many years ago and no longer have the remains or for mothers that have had an abortion and have repented and are ready to begin healing by giving their child a name. We can only begin to heal from a loss when we acknowledge our loss and honor our child by naming him/her.
With the cost of supplies rising, it has become incredibly difficult to fund the construction of our Perpetual Adoration Chapel. We are asking for the community's help with donations so we can complete construction.
It is impossible in human language to exaggerate the importance of being in chapel before the Blessed Sacrament as often and for as long as our duties allow. The time you spend with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament is the best time that you will spend on earth. What could be more helpful to those that are troubled than to have a chance to talk with our Lord face to face when needed — and in the middle of the night, if need be?
Let us help one another by being the family of God, and building his kingdom. As lord of the universe, he can solve the entire world’s problems, but he wants us to play a part in helping our brothers and sisters in Christ. When a parish adores the Blessed Sacrament day and night, the entire city is transformed, when Jesus is brought into a city things get better period! Our community needs your financial support.
Those interested in making a donation can do so online at guadalupebakersfield.org, or by mail at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe 601 E. California Ave. Bakersfield 93307. Call 661-323-3148 for more information.