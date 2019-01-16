It's never easy to guess how many people will come to a first-time event, but for last year's first official Women's March, in conservative Kern County, there was no way to know how many people would show up. Organizers hoped for 1,000. They got 3,000, at least, with some estimates closer to 5,000.
The women behind the march are hoping for similar numbers when the event returns to Central Park on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The theme of this year's march is "Truth to Power."
"We want to give people the power to speak their truth," said Kimberly Kirchmer, executive director of the local march. "We will listen to the truth of other women and through all that, people will leave empowered."
The Kern County march is part of Women's March California and one of about a dozen in the state. Even more marches are going on throughout the country, with only three states without an official event on the Women's March map. (Those are Arkansas, Louisiana and Kansas, though there is one in Kansas City, Mo., right at the states' border.)
Though individual people might have their own reasons for marching, overall the purpose of the march comes down to eight unity principles: ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, worker rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental justice.
"I want to see these issues addressed," Kirchmer said. "I want these rights in place for people who are marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed."
Before taking to the streets, marchers will get to hear from eight speakers, each of whom will address one of the march's unity principles. Those who went last year will remember the 50 or so speakers who took the stage before the march. This year, organizers wanted to reel that in a bit.
There will also be performances by local performing artists, both before the march and after it. Banshee in the Kitchen, Johnny Cage, Ariel Dyer, Crimson Skye and Therese Muller (sans the Sweetness) are all scheduled to perform.
The march out of Central Park will start at noon, with a route about one mile long, before eventually returning to the park for the remainder of the event. Blue Oak Coffee Roasting will have beverages available to buy, and Gabby's Tacos and Martin's Meats will sell food.
More than 40 local nonprofits will have tables set up at the park, so people can get more information on ways they can take action in their own community throughout the year.
"The intention (is) that people will maybe learn something new and then they can get plugged into one," Kirchmer said. "These organizations serve the people affected by our (eight) principles."
New this year is an art installation, which Kirchmer admitted she didn't know much about just yet but said it would be an interactive experience created by local artists including Platform Theatre Co. Another group of local creatives will be "yarn bombing" trees, or knitting sleeves around them.
Marchers can also write postcards to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell her they oppose recent changes to Title IX. Many believe those changes roll back the rights of sexual assault survivors on college campuses.
"That is a nationwide effort to send 100,000 cards," Kirchmer explained.
The Women's March will have a booth of their own, selling merchandise with the 2019 logo. Those shirts, sweatshirts and fanny packs have also been available online and throughout the community, with local partners selling them. These sales help fund the nonprofit march.
Organizers have been at local farmers markets the last few months to promote the march, and Kirchmer said they have regularly heard from people who didn't know about the march last year and are excited to join this time, meaning the crowd could be bigger this year.
One of those people was Ekeila Caldwell, a Cal State Bakersfield student who knew of the national Women's March happening in larger cities but was unaware of the local march here last year.
"I went over and talked to them, telling them I go to CSUB," Caldwell said, explaining how she got involved. "Next thing I knew, I'm part of it."
Caldwell has been spreading the word about the march on campus and is hopeful that her peers (including young men) will show up.
"I hope that young people take this into consideration," Caldwell said, "that we can be the change generations before us hoped to see."
Though planning and promoting have been going on for the last few months, the second march was officially on right after the first march happened.
The organizers were also involved with two other events in 2018: the Families Belong Together march, protesting the separation of immigrant children from their parents; and the We Believe Survivors vigil, a response to Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court following sexual abuse allegations.
"This year what we intend to do is continue having events, ideally not in response to situations (like those other two), but proactively so we can keep people inspired," Kirchmer said. "We want to keep this momentum throughout the year."
But first, it's time to march.
"There's something about that movement that's important," Kirchmer said of marching. "I think it's a symbol for what's possible."
