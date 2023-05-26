SallyBurke2022_500007458

Sally Burke, president of Moms in Prayer International, will be the guest speaker at the Rise Up & Pray! Moms in Prayer worship event for women happening June 3 at First Presbyterian Church.

 Courtesy of Moms in Prayer International

All women are welcome to attend the Rise Up & Pray! Moms in Prayer worship event on June 3 at First Presbyterian Church.

The gathering will include worship, biblical messages that empower, and prayer to shape the next generation.

