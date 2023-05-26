All women are welcome to attend the Rise Up & Pray! Moms in Prayer worship event on June 3 at First Presbyterian Church.
The gathering will include worship, biblical messages that empower, and prayer to shape the next generation.
Attendees can learn how to become a part of Moms in Prayer, a worldwide ministry equipping and encouraging women in the transforming power of prayer.
Moms in Prayer International President Sally Burke will serve as the guest speaker.
"God is working miracles in our kids’ lives, in our schools and in us," Burke said in a news release. "His power is unleashed through our prayers!"
A dynamic speaker and author, Burke is a former space shuttle engineer with a Master of Science in management.
After her marriage and the birth of her first two children, Burke and her husband came to faith in Christ. In a life-changing event, she was introduced to Moms in Prayer in 1990. She made the ministry a top priority, and, in 2008, became the director of field ministry at Moms in Prayer headquarters, overseeing ministry expansion worldwide.
In her current role as president of Moms in Prayer International, her vision remains unchanged: That more children, schools, and moms might experience God’s life-changing answers to prayer.
She is also the author of "Raise Them Up, Start with Praise," "Unshaken" and the "Unshaken Study Guide."
Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 3 at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St.
The cost is $10, which includes a light breakfast and Moms in Prayer booklet. There will also be books available for purchase.
Visit momsinprayer.org/events/rise-up-pray-bakersfield-ca for more information and to register for the event.