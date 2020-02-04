Hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is returning to the Fox Theater for a show May 29.
The quintet from Cincinnati, Ohio, last performed in Bakersfield in 2018. Following the Feb. 18 concert, a man was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out outside the theater in what police said was a gang-related incident.
Four men were charged in the fatal stabbing and will be back in court next month for the trial.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., the show is at 8:30 p.m. May 29 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Bakersfield Police Department will be present at the show in May. Gang-related apparel is prohibited from the theater and guests will be denied entry if they are wearing anything gang-related. This includes solid colored T-shirts and sports memorabilia.
Fighting or engaging in any action that may harm, endanger, threaten or bring discomfort to another patron will result in immediate ejection from the Fox Theater. Refunds will not be issued to those ejected.
Tickets, ranging from $30 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They are available at eventbrite.com, by calling at 324-1369 or at the box office (open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.