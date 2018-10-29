The pin-up look isn't just about red lipstick, high-waisted skirts and victory rolls. It's about paying homage to a bygone era, and what better way for modern pin-up fans to do that than by supporting history itself?
The California Pinups & Patriots and Minter Field Air Museum are coming together for the first Wings N' Wheels event on Saturday. There, hundreds of classic cars and planes will be on display.
The event is also a tribute to James Dean, who raced at Minter Field before his death in 1955. A pre-show party will happen at the Fox Theater on Friday evening for a screening of Dean's film "Rebel Without a Cause."
"It's an opportunity for people to come out and engage in an all-day nostalgic event in their community," said Romona Dolan, co-commander of California Pinups & Patriots and event organizer. "We should be proud of the history of Minter Field. We want to keep these historic landmarks alive."
The event is a classic car show — with hot rods, rat rods and others — and an airplane fly-in, Dolan said. Of the planes that will be there (firmly on the ground) are a P-51 Strega, a P-51 Voodoo and a Czech Mate Russian Yak.
"These are warbirds that have been customized to reach speeds of 400 to 500 miles per hour," said Dolan, who explained that some of the planes in the show are set to be retired at different museums soon.
There will be hundreds of cars and planes on display at the show, where people can take pictures with the vehicles. The women from California Pinups & Patriots will also be available for pictures, with the vehicles or the guests.
Also on display will be James Dean memorabilia, including a copy of the program for the race he participated in at Minter Field in the spring of 1955, as well as a reproduction of its track layout.
In that race, Dean finished first in his class and third overall. He died in a car accident just a few months later.
In addition to the vehicles, there will also be a pin-up contest, food available for purchase, a beer and wine garden and live music from Loner & His Troubadours and The Rayford Brothers. Special guest Ron Brem, Bettie Page's nephew, will be there too, celebrating the Nov. 1 release of the book he wrote with Tori Rodriguez, "Bettie Page: The Lost Years."
Those looking for a little more action from the planes can ride in an open-cockpit biplane with Banner Airways, which Dolan called a "once in a lifetime opportunity."
At the screening of "Rebel Without a Cause" the day before Wings N' Wheels, those with VIP tickets will get to enjoy a pre-party, with appetizers, pin-up hostesses, wine bar and music by Loner & His Troubadours. There will also be a Dean lookalike.
Dolan said this is the first event of its kind, and she hopes it will become an annual event. She would like for it to be "a West Coast version" of the annual James Dean Festival in Indiana.
"We plan to make this a two-day event next year," she said, adding that she and other organizers hope to add an airshow eventually.
The event celebrates the classic cars, planes and girls of an era, plus one Hollywood heartthrob, but it's all about getting people to the Minter Field Air Museum to appreciate history.
"We really want that museum to be around 75 years from now," she said.
Minter Field started operation as an air base in the early 1940s and was named for 1st Lt. Hugh C. Minter, a World War I veteran who was killed in a mid-air collision in 1932. More than 11,000 Army Air Corps cadets trained there during the course of World War II.
In the 1950s, there were periodically car races at Minter Field, like the one in which Dean competed. Shafter Airport now operates there, with the museum — inside the base's original fire station — the only remaining part of the original base.
"The museum itself could use some work and in order to do that, we thought we would combine this history and reach out to the community to help us make this a premiere event," Dolan said. "It's probably always going to focus on that era because of the rich history already at the museum. I think it all ties in really nicely together."
Dolan said the museum and the California Pinups & Patriots group are hoping to boost educational opportunities there, including with groups like Boy Scouts.
"In order to do that, we need funds," she said, adding that the $5 admission for Wings N' Wheels is a donation to the museum.
Attendance at a first-time event is hard to gauge but Dolan said she is anticipating more than 1,000 spectators.
"We've had a really good response from the community, especially with this being our first year," she said. "I've been surprised by the response we've gotten. Hopefully this will be a really big hit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.