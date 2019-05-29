The 4th Annual Bakersfield Wing Festival will be held Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Whether it’s classic barbecue or a new level of spice, smoked, grilled or fried, wing fans will get their fill from local vendors. Live music, beer samples and wing eating contests will be in the offing.
Cost is $45 to $85 with proceeds benefiting the Bakersfield Police Activities League and Upside Academy Inc.
