Wine Women & Shoes to be held Oct. 23

Find your best heels and get ready for Wine Women & Shoes, which will take place Oct. 23.
With a motto of "change your shoes, change a life," the event will consist of an afternoon of wine tasting and hors d'oeuvres, designer shopping, fashion show, Best in Shoe contest and live and silent auctions, including a chance to win your dream closet.
There will also be Shoe Guys, community members who will tempt guests with the season's must-have trends in shoes and accessories that they will carry around on silver platters.
The 2021 event will benefit League of Dreams, an adaptive sports league that gives every child a chance to play with sports training, team building and competitive sporting opportunities for athletes age 5 to 22 with physical, developmental and cognitive disabilities.
Wine Women & Shoes is a fundraising event concept dreamt up by STUDIO 4Forty, a leader in nonprofit event fundraising that has aided more than 200 nonprofit organizations worldwide.
Past beneficiaries of Bakersfield events have included the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County and CASA of Kern County.
Wine Women & Shoes will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the private residence of Majid and Willa Mojibi. Tickets will be on sale soon.