Your words are finally ready to be published as a magazine article, a book, or perhaps produced and performed on stage. Ever wondered what happens to your creative work after you release it to the world? How do you ensure that you receive credit and perhaps proceeds from your efforts? Do you worry that you may not have any control over how your ideas and project will be used by others? What are the legalities involved with collaboration between writers, artists and other creators?
On Saturday, the Writers of Kern will be joined by registered patent attorney Robert Scott Kimsey, who will be presenting on Intellectual Property Law for writers. This is a great opportunity to learn about your rights and responsibilities as you navigate the path to publication. Additionally, you will feel more confident once you understand the legal protection that you have over your creative works.
For over 16 years, Mr. Kimsey has assisted artists, inventors, authors, small companies and large Fortune 500 corporations as well as academic and non-profit organizations with intellectual property matters. His expertise in this area also extends to technical areas, which include, among others, mechanical, medical, chemical, and computer software patents.
