Whet your appetite for Cinco de Mayo

May 5 marks Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, but for many revelers Cinco de Mayo is their own personal victory over a boring night out.
Rather than a comprehensive list, think of this as a piñata of holiday fun. Be sure to check with your favorite bar or Mexican restaurant for their special offers and deals.
First up, the new nonprofit Cheers Bako is hosting a fiesta fundraiser tonight at the Jastro House.
Founded by Adrianna Tremblay, Jillian Moss and Cristal Garza, the group plans to host social happy hours with the goal of mixing community and purpose. Guests can meet other community members and learn more about the organization being highlighted at the event.
Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, which provides temporary housing and emotional support for the families of children facing extended hospitalizations, is the beneficiary of this inaugural event.
Local small businesses will be taking part in the event including Shutterbug VW Photo Booth, which will have a photo op; Leafy Green, highlighting its salads; Sweet N Salty Charcuterie & Cookie Shop; Str8up mobile bartending; Flower Walls Bakersfield; the Picnic Planner Co.; and Let's Event, run by Brie Lancaster, one of the owners of the Jastro House.
The fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. today at the Jastro House, 1811 20th St.
Admission is $25 and includes a drink and appetizers (additional drinks will be available for purchase). Tickets are available at Eventbrite.
Visit @cheersbako on Instagram for more on the nonprofit.
What would a holiday be without a treat from La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream? The local business has brought back its Cinco de Mayo bar.
The tri-colored custom creation layers lime, coconut and strawberry mimicking the colors of the Mexican flag. These can be blended up with tequila for an adult beverage or just served to the kids as a cool treat.
Cost is $18 per dozen. Text your order and name to 661-619-9359 for pickup from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shop, 1317 Niles St.
El Pollo Loco is going all-in with its celebration for Cinco de Mayo.
The chain is offering a free limited-edition El Pollo Loco x Tapatío bottle with any order placed on the El Pollo Loco app or website today. These custom Tapatío bottles will be available via digital orders only and are not available in restaurants.
Customers can also pick up two premium tacos for $5 as a deal for the day.
And starting at noon, it is giving out unique prizes out every five minutes for five hours straight via the El Pollo Loco Instagram (@ElPolloLoco).
And finally, if you don't want Mexican food, Round Table Pizza has a deal for you. The chain is offering its loyalty members a $5.50 personal pizza with up to four toppings with purchase of a large or extra large pizza for Cinco de Mayo.
The deal is good for dine-in, carry-out or delivery orders at both Bakersfield locations (4200 Gosford Road #101, 2781 Calloway Drive, Unit C).
Those willing to take a short road trip can take a chance on the Cinco de Mayo Giveaway at Eagle Mountain Casino.
Guests will have a chance to win $8,000 in cash and prizes.
Every hour between noon and 6 p.m., six random Summit Club members will be drawn to win their share of the grand prize. To enter, all guests have to do is earn five-tier points while playing with their Summit Club Card on slots or table games, then play the Cinco de Mayo-themed game on the Power Kiosk.
Eagle Mountain Casino is located at 681 S. Reservation Road in Porterville. This fall, the casino will move to a new location off Highway 65 next to the Porterville Fair Grounds with over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1,750 slot machines, 20 table games and a state-of-the-art event center.
Want some Cinco de Mayo laughs? Head to the Laughing Stock Comedy Club in downtown Bakersfield for a 21-and-over show.
Performers include J-Stir, Beny Mena, Phil Medina, Tiffany Belt, Iceberg and K-Mitch.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. at the club, 1525 19th St.
Admission is $15. Visit thelaughingstockcomedyclub.com for more about the club.