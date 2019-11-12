In the former home of Bakersfield's Toys R Us, a new adventure is being unearthed. The special event Jurassic Tour is coming to the location on Nov. 23 and 24.
After a stop in El Paso, Texas, the week before, the tour heads west bringing its 50 life-size museum-quality animatronic dinosaurs, including velociraptors, a Tyrannosaurus rex and pterodactyl, as well as assorted fun and games to Bakersfield.
Along with viewing the ultra-realistic reptiles, children can some, including a cute baby dinosaur or the 15-foot animatronic T. rex and triceratops.
This two-day event also includes bounce houses with "multiple, huge dinosaur inflatables" for safe jumping. Parents can take a breather in nearby seating.
Adults and children can enjoy listening to the three-dinosaur band that plays catchy tunes about these prehistoric creatures.
Children can enjoy a meet and greet with the young T. rex Tracey at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. On off-peak times, Tracey walks around the rest of the exhibit.
Those more-aggressive youngsters can test their skills to take down a mighty T. rex with basketball and dart games.
What would a dinosaur tour be without a fossil dig? You don't have to worry as your budding paleontologists can use brushes to uncover a dinosaur fossil in an archeological adventure.
There is also a roller coaster ride using virtual reality, available for an additional fee. (There are also separate charges for dinosaur and ATV rides, balloon pop, bungee pull and face painting.
The tour will take place 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 23 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at the former Toys R Us building, 3792 Ming Ave. Guests who get a handstamp can leave and return the same day during operating hours.
Admission is $29 for children ages 2 to 12, $24 for adults either at the door or online (plus fees) at jurassictour.com.
Children's admission includes the tour and unlimited access to the fossil dig, bounce castles area, basketball and darts games, dinosaur band and Dino Theatre. Everything else has an additional fee.
For more information, visit jurassictour.com.
