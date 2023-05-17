Where the wild things are for CALM's Birthday Bash

Calling all party animals: The California Living Museum is so pumped about celebrating 40 years in operation that it needs two days for its Birthday Bash.
CALM opened in 1983 with around 100 animals, including ducks and geese in a lake, goats and other animals in a petting zoo, birds, coyote, bobcats, Sophie the donkey and, later, Whisker the mountain lion.
Since then the zoo has grown, including raccoons, American badgers, California condors, jellyfish and other sea life in its California Coast Room.
Guests will be able to view the animals and watch them enjoy treats along with a variety of other activities.
The fun includes an assortment of carnival games. Visitors ages 3 to 12 will receive five game tickets with admission ($4) and additional tickets are 25 cents apiece.
Hop on the Central California Children's Railroad, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $2 per person.
Music will be provided by D&Y Entertainment.
On Saturday, the Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team is back with its popular demonstrations, which have been a crowd favorite in the past.
Smokey Bear will be the featured guest both days to offer tips on wildfire safety.
Many nature-related and civic organizations will share information with party guests and host giveaways.
Bring your own picnic or purchase lunch or snacks from Hunsaker Bros food service or Zepeda’s Pizza.
The animals will enjoy their own treats with specially prepared cakes and presents, which will be distributed throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.
The treat schedule includes 10 a.m. for bears, 1 p.m. for deer, 2 p.m. for mountain lion and bobcat and 2:30 p.m. for Children's Park animals.
CALM's new strategic plan will be on display in the Education Center so guests can see what’s in store for the next 20 years.
That plan includes a new veterinary clinic, aided by funding from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network, a program that responds to oil spills, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.
The 1,700-square-foot facility will include a quarantine area in the event of an outbreak, a surgical suite, treatment rooms and a place to recover from an oil spill.
