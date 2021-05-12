Where the wild things are: CALM to hold adults-only Summer Shindig

CALM is ready to get the party started later this month with its inaugural Summer Shindig, an adults-only fundraiser being held on four different nights.
Meg Maitland, director of the California Living Museum, said they wanted to bring something new to CALM and allow people to have some fun outside.
"We want to be able to reach out to as many people as possible," she said of the event starting May 21 that offers guests four opportunities to enjoy an evening at the museum.
Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, enjoy beer and wine, purchase food, see the animals and enjoy live music from 5 to 9 p.m.
Details were being finalized on the food vendors but Maitland said guests will be able to make a meal of the offerings for sale.
That will complement the beers, hard seltzers and more being provided by Advanced Beverage Co. The wine list is also being confirmed but Maitland expected to have local wines in the lineup.
Guests can walk around the grounds and view the animals until 7 p.m. when lighting issues require everyone to stick to the main area.
Performers from The Empty Space will entertain attendees from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with songs from upcoming productions as well as special selections, according to Kristina Saldaña, who is coordinating the singers.
"We will be performing three pieces from our upcoming musicals 'The Full Monty,' 'Big Fish,' and 'The Light in the Piazza,' along with other fun musical theatre numbers and some specially themed 'animal' songs to go along with the zoo vibe," she wrote in an email. "The majority is singing and acting, but we also have Alex (Mitts) who will play his guitar for a piece, and Austin (Yatco) who will play his electric violin for a couple of pieces."
Along with the musicians, performers include Shawn Rader, Ellie Sivesind, Tessa Ogles, Nancee Steiger and Mychael Phillips along with emcees Jordan Fulmer and Missy Lonsinger.
Saldaña said The Empty Space was excited to partner with CALM for the theater's first "official" outdoor performance since the COVID shutdown.
"We immediately said yes because a lot of our board members love CALM and everything they do. ... We hope our regular patrons and friends will come see us and cheer us on!"
Theater fans can stop by The Empty Space's booth, which will have more information about the upcoming season, a prize wheel and discounted merchandise.
Before and after The Empty Space performance, live music will be provided by The Rivals, a local quartet consisting of singer Kelly Pray, Clint Phillips on bass, drummer Travis McNinch and guitarist Jordan Lewis.
Maitland said she is looking forward to welcoming the 21-and-over crowd for the shindig.
"We’re grateful for the community for wanting to come out and support CALM," she said. "Being closed for a while last year, we've had tremendous support from the community (since reopening)."
Funds raised will benefit the museum's projects as well as caring for the animals at the zoo, Maitland said.