What's this? Outlets to host Halloween screening

Nightmare Before Christmas

A tender moment between Sally and Jack Skellington in "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which will be screened Saturday at the Outlets at Tejon.

 Walt Disney Pictures

Add another Halloween outing to your list with Cinema Under the Stars at the Outlets at Tejon.

For the Halloween edition of its film screening series, the shopping complex will present "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Tim Burton's film about Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king.

