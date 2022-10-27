What's this? Outlets to host Halloween screening

Add another Halloween outing to your list with Cinema Under the Stars at the Outlets at Tejon.
For the Halloween edition of its film screening series, the shopping complex will present "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Tim Burton's film about Halloweentown's beloved pumpkin king.
Before the screening at 6:30 p.m., young attendees can trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. courtesy of participating retailers.
"Costumes are encouraged for all ages," Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "This event has always been a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together in a safe, charitable, and festive environment!"
Guests can dine at Tony's Pizza or pick up goodies from the concession run by League of Dreams. The local nonprofit is committed to providing children with disabilities an opportunity to train and play sports.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday for the movie, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of the outlets, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.