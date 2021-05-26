What we're watching: A feel-good film, stellar crime drama and TV marathons this weekend

As we’re headed into a Memorial Day weekend with temperatures continuing in the 90s, you might enjoy some time inside, possibly in front of a television. If that’s your plan, we have a few movie and TV suggestions for you.
I had a chance to screen the new movie "Blue Miracle," which begins streaming Thursday on Netflix.
It's based on the real-life story of Casa Hogar, a boys orphanage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that is facing bankruptcy but finds hope through a local fishing tournament and a grizzled boat captain. Is this a feel-good movie that you can spoil for yourself with a little too much Googling? Sure, so stay off the Internet searches before watching.
The orphanage's director, known as Papa Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) by the boys, is desperate to save the building and keep the children off the streets. Having been orphaned at a young age and having to make his own way by any means necessary, he's well aware what fate awaits the boys if they have to close their doors.
After a hurricane ravages the area, organizers of the Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament are, thanks to a donor, able to waive the entrance fee for local boat captains to compete. Former two-time tournament winner Captain Wade Malloy (Dennis Quaid) is ready to compete but finds out he has to partner with a local group to qualify and gets matched up with Omar and the Casa Hogar boys, none of whom know how to fish and most can't even swim.
With the odds stacked against them and everything riding on this contest, the group sets out hoping for a miracle.
You'll likely be able to guess where the movie's headed but that doesn't mean it's not an enjoyable trip. The performances are believable, especially from Gonzales (whom viewers may have recently seen on FX's "Mayans MC") whose Omar has a tragic backstory that hits close to home while they're out in the water. Quaid brings a fresh take playing a man estranged from his family who has hardened his heart toward caring for others. And the young performers — Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, Miguel Ángel García, Isaac Arellanes and Steve Gutierrez — are funny and engaging with none of the annoying antics to which some ensemble films fall victim.
"Blue Miracle" fits in that good-for-the-family category without being a drag for older children watching. It begins streaming on Netflix Thursday.
'Mare of Easttown'
This weekend also brings the conclusion of "Mare of Easttown," one of HBO's best limited series to date. Honestly, if you have HBO or access to HBO Max and have not been watching this show, I have to question your viewing judgment.
Kate Winslet plays the title character, a detective in Chester County, Pa., who's been knocked down in life but is still committed to her job and her family, despite their reluctance. At the beginning of the season, a young mother is murdered, devastating the small town that was rocked the year before by the disappearance of another young woman.
The show has done a fantastic job of showing how connected people are, in both good and bad ways, in a small town. Many of the women in the series are connected by their past playing high school basketball and winning the state championship. That connectedness won't be lost on Bakersfield viewers, who are living in one of the biggest "small towns" in the state.
A supporting cast, including Jean Smart, Guy Pierce, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson, bolsters the series but Winslet is a real knockout. I'm not big on awards or ranking series but just give her an Emmy now because I'm sure she's going to stick the landing for Sunday's finale.
Catch up on demand and tune into the finale that airs at 6 p.m. (East Coast feed) or 9 p.m. on HBO.
Memorial Day marathons
Although not the biggest holiday weekend for marathons, Memorial Day still has some options to keep you tuned in.
SYFY is kicking butt all weekend with a John Wick marathon, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday with the first film. Airings pick up at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the full trilogy including the network's premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." Repeat showings will follow on Monday.
The network is also going all-in on action with weekend showings of "White House Down," "The Magnificent Seven," "San Andreas," "Escape Plan," "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," "The Foreigner," "Hunter Killer" and "Cold Pursuit." (Full schedule at syfy.com/schedule.)
Want something more dramatic? Paramount Network is running a weekend-long marathon of "Yellowstone," about the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), which owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. This "Summer Bash" starts at noon Saturday on the network (past episodes can be viewed on streaming service Peacock if you miss the marathon).
No word yet on when viewers can return to Montana for more Dutton adventures in season 4 but a marathon is a good sign we're getting close. And fans are also waiting for the two spinoffs — a prequel called "Y:1883," about the origins of the Dutton family empire, and the current named "6666" — which will be available on the Paramount+ new streaming service.
Bravo is ready to catch up viewers on the current seasons of reality series "Top Chef: Portland" (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and "Below Deck: Sailing Yacht" (3 p.m. leading up to a new episode at 9 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
Get ready to sing along with E!, which is airing a massive marathon of NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" from 9 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, followed by the "Bring It On" series, albeit out of order.
USA is airing the latter half of "Harry Potter" series starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."
If the "Friends" reunion on HBO Max has you looking for lobster, TBS will be there for you with a "Friends" marathon from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Hit "The Office" highlights on Monday starting with "The Dundies" from 9 a.m. until midnight on Comedy Central.
Join Guy Fieri for "Tournament of Champions" when all seven episodes of season 2 air on Food Network starting at 9 a.m. Monday.