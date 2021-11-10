What the hay? Second Saturday brings fun downtown

What could make a Second Saturday gathering downtown even better? Let’s start with a hayride.
The Hub of Bakersfield, which organizes a map for the monthly event, is teaming with Kern Machinery to offer free hay rides down 18th Street between Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.) and Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Many other downtown businesses and restaurants will take part, offering specials, discounts or activities. Here is a small sampling of what's on tap. For a complete rundown, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) will offer an all-ages seasonal nature craft, tea and food samples, ongoing "All the flowers are yours" art show by Mychal Alva, and the manual typewriter with which guests can write a message to those they have loved and lost.
Shop and snack at The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) with its vegan favorites and Farmers Market, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosting vendors such as Brother Ray's Salsa & Seasoning, Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Vida Juicery, Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza, Howie's Micheladas, KR Farms and more. The Appletons will play from noon to 2 p.m.
Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110) will host a sip and shop pop-up with local vendors including artist Ashleymarie Sey Lively, Mommy Made by Maria, Fresh Take Design Co., By His Grace and Designs by Danica as well as work from owner and artist Nanette Bonilla.
New business Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) will offer a $5 glass of sparkling wine and 15% off bottle purchases from noon to 4 p.m. by mentioning "Second Saturday."
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) will unveil a new spiced champagne cocktail and host a Radio Sandwich pop-up. Chef Miriam Alqaisi will serve muffalettas and her take on the "moist maker" from "Friends," a sandwich of Thanksgiving leftovers with a slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle. Again working her culinary magic, there will also be a vegan version of the dish. Dancing Tommy will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.), which is open from 3 to 9 p.m. is celebrating three years at its downtown location with a pizza party with Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza featuring pizza and wine pairings. It is also serving its new wine and food pairing ($35) featuring boutique desserts from Todorovi, with a 2019 reserve Viognier paired with pumpkin spice cheesecake; a 2018 pinot noir with a Neapolitan mousse cloud; a 2017 cabernet sauvignon paired with a flourless pecan brownie; and a 2018 zinfandel paired with a chocolate ganache French tartlet.
Reservations are recommended by visiting tlowines.com or calling 661-864-7086.
Charlotte White returns to offer a free art class at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) on fall leaf collages. A children's session is at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., displays many artists' works on display including the current group show featuring students of Iva Fendrick's watercolor class.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer a free art project for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a children's book reading at 10:30 a.m. courtesy of the Kern County Library. Visitors can also view the ongoing fall exhibition, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," featuring more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists. A new episode of the museum's podcast will also drop on Saturday.