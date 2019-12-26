There's usually some recovery to be made the day after Christmas, whether it's washing dishes or straightening up the living room (and if you're scheduled to work, go ahead and do that). But after meeting other obligations, what's there to do in a country where Boxing Day traditions remain a mystery?
Take your pick.
FUN IN THE SNOW
The snow that was expected to begin Wednesday and carry on Thursday in Kern mountains was forecast to drop up to a foot of snow or as much as 18 inches in the county's highest elevations.
But Caltrans says don't even think about making the trip unprepared. That means staying on top of weather and traffic updates and not taking unnecessary risks.
Check out the agency's updated traffic website, quickmap.dot.ca.gov, or download its free smartphone app, Quickmap. Also, be sure to keep water, snacks and blankets in your vehicle in case you get stuck, and always bring along snow chains that fit your tires.
SHOPPING CENTERS
Traditionalists would say the day after Christmas is best spent going to a shopping center to return sweaters and other items that either don't fit or don't look good even if they do fit.
Valley Plaza is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, while the Outlets at Tejon operates from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most other shopping centers and stores are expected to be open as well.
Be ready for crowds, of course. Gift cards have become increasingly popular and for many people, the day after Christmas is the soonest and therefore best opportunity to redeem them.
THE LIGHTS AT CALM
There's still time to check out the 3 million lights that make CALM a local holiday tradition, not to mention the carousel and train rides.
California Living Museum, located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway, will be putting on its holiday show from 5:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 4.
Tickets cost $12 for adults or $10 for youth and seniors. Children get in for $6, though there's no charge for kids 3 years and younger.
CHRISTMAS TOWN
Who says Christmas ends Dec. 25?
The Kern County Museum's annual holiday extravaganza continues through Jan. 4 at 3801 Chester Ave.
Among many sights and activities are a giant Christmas tree, a holiday hayride and a light show. Entry costs $20, or $15 with military ID. Children 2 years and younger get in free.
GOING TO A MOVIE
Movie theaters are always a popular destination around the holidays, which explains why so many releases come out this time of year.
There's a wealth of movie-going options in Bakersfield. Check local listings for locations and times.
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM
Murray Family Farm, 6700 General Beale Road, has a lineup of holiday fun from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through New Year's Eve.
Attractions include corn cannons, sleigh rides, animal trains, super slides and Christmas crafts. There's also a daily bonfire with roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate.
CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND
The holidays continue under the large Merry Christmas Wonderland tent at 3201 F St.
This walk-through experience offers outdoor children's fun such as hay rides and a petting zoo. There are also food and drink vendors, artificial snow fun and a toy-building workshop.
The event is free for infants but $8 for everyone else. Entry comes with a free chocolate chip cookie at Mrs. Claus' Kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.