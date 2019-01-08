With the holidays over and Santa safely back at the North Pole, whom can children drag their parents out to see now? How about a Transformer?
In a tie-in with "Bumblebee," in theaters now, the 9-foot-tall Transformer character will visit five area Walmart stores Friday and Saturday as part of an exclusive nationwide tour of 1,000 Walmarts.
The family-friendly interactive tour is a partnership between the chain and Hasbro. Bumblebee will sign autographs, offer high-fives (if fans can reach his hand) and take photos with attendees young and old. One lucky fan at each visit will receive a specially designed $5 Walmart gift card.
Schedule of events
Friday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Walmart, 530 Woollomes Ave. in Delano; 2 to 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 8400 Rosedale Highway; and 6 to 8:30 p.m., Walmart, 5075 Gosford Road.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Walmart, 6225 Colony St.; and 2 to 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 2601 Fashion Plaza.
