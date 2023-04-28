What do we want? Survey says Cheesecake Factory, Bass Pro Shops

Could a Cheesecake Factory or Nordstrom (not the Rack) be in Bakersfield's future?
They would be if city residents had their say.
Late Friday afternoon, the city of Bakersfield released the results of the Retail & Restaurant Survey, which received more than 3,600 responses.
The Economic and Community Development Department survey, launched earlier this month in both English and Spanish, asked residents which restaurants and retailers the community would like to have.
The top five restaurants on Bakersfield residents' wish lists are Cheesecake Factory, Porto's Bakery and Cafe, Claim Jumper, TGI Friday's and Buca di Beppo.
On the retail side, the survey found that we are clamoring for Ikea, Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Bass Pro Shops and REI.
Along with what they'd like to see, survey takers were asked to name their most loved and frequented businesses in the community. Specific results were not shared on the topic, but the city did state that people felt strongly that the "selection of retailers and restaurants in Bakersfield could be more diverse."
This survey will allow city staff to create a baseline for how residents view the local shopping and dining experience. It is part of the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, released in 2021 with the goal to grow the economy by 2026.
According to the city, staff has reviewed the data and will "actively pursue a variety of options to enhance the local shopping and dining experience."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
