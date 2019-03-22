To get a Puppy Palace named after you, you must be doing something right.
Rhonda Montgomery has been volunteering at Kern County Animal Services for almost five years, and in that time she has made her mark. Not only does she work most often in Rhonda's Puppy Palace, she's also recently hit a major milestone: 3,000 volunteer hours as of Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.
"The puppy breath," Montgomery said while holding Kirby, an 8-week-old pit bull mix. "It's well worth it."
But cuddling cute puppies is just one small part of the gig, though she does relish the occasional snuggle break in between the dirtier work. Most of her hours have been spent cleaning kennels and feeding animals, as well as training other volunteers to take on various tasks at the shelter.
In the puppy room, Montgomery will spend time replacing newspaper lining and towels, cleaning and replenishing food dishes and taking out trash. She wants to make sure the place is clean both for the health of the puppies and for appearance in case of prospective adopters.
"Presentation is everything with me," she said. "I do a lot of disinfecting. It's constant cleaning. There's not a lot of time to sit and play with them. I do have intervals when I can hold them for a bit, but I have a lot to do."
Officially, Montgomery, 52, works three days a week, each a three-hour shift. But in reality, she's regularly staying late to help as much as she can, wherever she's needed. She reached her 2,000-hour milestone on March 24, 2017, adding another 1,000 in just 23 months.
A Bakersfield resident since the age of 2, Montgomery is able to spend hours at the shelter thanks to her husband, Robert, supporting their family with his job as an electrician. Together, they have an 8-year-old daughter, who plans to join her mom helping in the shelter one day.
"I do have free time, and it's very rewarding to spend it this way," Montgomery said of volunteering at the shelter.
Montgomery started volunteering shortly after bringing a relative's pet in for licensing. When she looked around the shelter, she knew she could do something to help.
"That's when I decided I'm going to walk through those blue doors," Montgomery said, referring to the doors that separate the shelter lobby from the cages. "Had I not decided to walk through, I don't know if I ever would have ended up wanting to (volunteer) but I'm glad I took those steps through those doors."
Early on, Montgomery was volunteering with her sister, Tricia Lamas, and they became the puppy team, shaping the processes and standards Montgomery and other volunteers still use. (Her sister has since got a new job and can't volunteer as often anymore.)
"There are probably so many different reasons people are here (volunteering)," Montgomery said. "For my sister and I, it was therapy. I needed to have a purpose and walking into the shelter for the first time, I felt like, 'OK, I'm going to do this.'"
Fortunately for Montgomery's husband, she has not yet taken home a bunch of animals from the shelter. The family has two Labrador retrievers, 13 and 9 years old.
"When I get home, yes, their eyes pop out of their head," she said. "They want to know where Mom's been."
Montgomery pointed out that since her time volunteering, she has come to understand the problems with backyard breeding and shopping for a pet when there are so many deserving animals in shelters looking for a home. She hopes others in the community will come in to volunteer and learn some similar lessons for themselves.
Since January 2015, Montgomery's work has also included being a volunteer ambassador, encouraging people to pitch in and training new volunteers. Jeff George, the shelter's volunteer coordinator, quickly saw what an asset Montgomery was and wanted to give her a role where she could be a leader and role model to new volunteers.
"Her dedication caught my eye," George said. "When Rhonda was here, I noticed she'd be here on time and stay here. ... She's my eyes and ears. She's done a lot for this program. She's awesome."
Currently, the shelter has a 132 active volunteers, some there for a couple of hours a month and others for several hours a week. But the shelter always needs more help, especially with a goal of making Kern County no-kill by 2020.
Those interested in volunteering can get an application on the shelter's website or in its office. From there, they will be contacted about the next volunteer orientation and training. (Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.)
In addition to keeping cages clean and healthy, volunteers can also help socialize animals, which gives prospective adopters helpful information when deciding who might be the best fit for their family.
Would-be volunteers don't need to worry that they will have to pull the same hours Montgomery has logged in her time; all the shelter requires is two hours a month, George said. With later hours on Wednesdays and regular hours on Saturday, even people with full-time jobs can volunteer if they are interested.
"We do have volunteers like Rhonda who get started and get addicted," he added.
Even if they don't rack up thousands of hours like Montgomery, volunteers are always wanted. Montgomery said not only do they help the animals, but they might learn something themselves too, like the importance of vaccinating their pets and having them spayed or neutered.
Through volunteers like Montgomery (and the shelter's growing foster program), making Kern County no-kill by 2020 is within reach, but there's more to be done and the shelter could use the help.
"I always hope for a better day," Montgomery said. "I'm glad to be a part of it."
