We're all lucky with so many St. Patrick's events

You don't need the luck of the Irish to find something to do for St. Patrick's Day (or the merry ones around it).
Check out this sampling of food, drinks and fun headed your way.
St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt: Bring the family to Flight Adventure Park (3200 Buck Owens Blvd, #100), which asks "Is there a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?" with its hunt.
On March 19, there will be two hunts at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., each lasting 30 minutes as participants search for all the gold coins around the park.
Those who play have a chance at a golden ticket, which allows the bearer to jump for free at the park for 30 consecutive days.
Tickets, ranging from $12 to $18, are available at flightadventurepark.com/spd.
Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame (2230 Q St,): The venue will host a concert with Frank Myers, who is known for his success as one-half of the duo Baker & Myers as well as a writer and producer for some of the top names in country and pop.
Some of his award-winning work has included "Just You and I" by Eddie Rabbit and Crystal Gayle, John Michael Montgomery's "I Swear," Lonestar's "‘I’m Already There" and "My Front Porch Looking In" and "Tomorrow" by Chris Young. His other co-writing and production work has teamed him with Richie McDonald, Vince Gill, Billy Ray Cyrus, All-4-One, Pam Tillis, The Gatlins, Andy Griggs, Eddy Raven, John Rich, Dave Fenley, Angie Keilhauer and more.
Also performing March 17 is Jimmy Nichols, one of the busiest keyboard session players in Nashville who served as Faith Hill's music director during "The Soul to Soul II Tour with Tim McGraw," the highest grossing country tour of all time. He has recorded with Carrie Underwood, Daryle Singletary, Billy Ray Cyrus, the late Mindy McCready and Elton John.
For the concert, Nichols, a Yamaha Motif keyboard expert, will play the Buck Owens Knabe Grand Piano at its current home at the downtown hall.
Longtime Buckarette Kim McAbee and guitarist/singer Teddy Spanke will open the show, which starts at 7 p.m. March 17 at the venue. Tickets ($20-$25) can be purchased at bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com or at the box office.
Call 661-864-1701 for more information.
Fifth annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl: Join the "luckiest bar crawl ever," which kicks off at 4 p.m. March 19 at 2nd Phase Brewing, 1004 19th St.
Other stops include the Padre Hotel; CraSh Lounge, Jerry's Pizza & Pub, Pyrenees Cafe, The Selfie Studio and Silver Fox Starlite Lounge followed by an afterparty at Jerry's Pizza & Pub. Each will have unique specials.
Additional fun includes a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize, food and drink specials, custom lucky badge and lanyard.
Tickets ($25, $20 if purchased in groups of four or more) are available at crawlwith.us/bakersfield/stpattys.
Dublin's Shamfest: Elements Venue and Nokturnal Entertainment have teamed again for an event featuring performances by La Marcha Sound and Kali Sol along with a "superstar DJ lineup" with Nokturnal, Editt, Ace, ReFlex, Dos Muchoz and ILL Flo.
The festively decorated venue will include two live leprechauns, a taco bar with Irish corned beef tacos, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Irish michelada corner & $3 Guinness beers.
There will also be an exclusive Jameson bar with Jameson, Jameson Black Barrel, Jameson IPA Edition and Jameson Orange with mixers (pickle juice, orange juice, ginger ale, Sprite, club soda and Dr Pepper).
The Shamfest starts at 4 p.m. March 17 at Elements Venue & Banquet Centre, 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door, if available. Reserved seats (includes three draft beers, three tacos and lanyard) are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.
All tickets are available at dublinsshamfest2022.eventbrite.com.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Enjoy Irish-inspired offerings all day long in the hotel's Brimstone bar. Start off with breakfast of stout-glazed scones with house-made marmalade ($5); Bailey's French toast ($10), made with house-made brioche, Bailey’s Irish cream and Jameson maple syrup; or corned beef hash ($14) with house-made corned beef, Yukon Gold potatoes, poached eggs and herbed hollandaise.
At lunch, opt for a Padre Reuben ($15), made with house-smoked bison pastrami, gruyère, house-made kraut, caraway rye and whole grain Guinness mustard.
Dinnertime options are shepherd’s pie ($18), made with Angus beef, Guinness gravy, peas and carrots, and potato gratin; and the classic Irish dinner ($26), with house-made corned beef, Yukon Gold potatoes, cabbage, carrots and Guinness mustard. Both are served with honey oat Guinness rolls. You can also treat yourself to Irish lava cake ($8), a chocolate Guinness cake with Jameson truffle, Bailey’s buttercream, anglaise and bordeaux cherries.
Also the band Easy In will play at Prairie Fire from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): Enjoy a clover combo ($25.95) featuring the corned beef dinner, with corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage and corn on the cob; a helping of shepherd's pie; and a slice of Irish cake, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m for dine-in or takeout. Those with a lighter appetite can stick to individual entrees including the corned beef dinner ($20.95), shepherd's pie ($14.95) orGuinness beef stew ($7.95).
Wine Me Up (3900 Coffee Road Suite 2): The wine bar is hosting its annual St. Patty's Day Modern Times Beer Tasting. Enjoy five Modern Times beers and wear green for a chance to win a prize. Tickets are $25, which includes tasting, 7-ounce logo glassware and a Bavarian pretzel appetizer plate, and must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.
McGarry’s Irish Pub (1110 Calloway Drive): The Iron Outlaws will ring in the holiday along with special guest Country Deluxe starting at 6 p.m. The band will also be riding high on the release of its new single "Take It Or Leave It," which will be out March 15 via Iron Gate Records.
Shenanigans Irish Pub (4715 Coffee Road): The bar that will soon become The Hideout is offering "lots of cheer, beer and Irish blessings" for revelers from 3 p.m. March 17 to 2 a.m. March 18.