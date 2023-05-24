 Skip to main content
We're all Basque for this festival

When the Kern County Basque Festival, which takes place each year over Memorial Day weekend, approaches there's a buzz not only among the local Basque population but the overall community.

In a way, everyone is an honorary Basque for those days, enjoying hearty meals perhaps washed down with a glass of wine or picon punch, taking in a mus tournament, watching international and U.S. handball players, getting into the spirit with traditional Basque music and dancing and learning more about the rich history of Basques in California and those in the Basque Country. 

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

