Weird Al Yankovic heads to Fox Theater on June 21

"Weird Al" Yankovic is back on the concert circuit, bringing "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" to the Fox Theater on June 21.
The Grammy-winning comedy recording artist will draw from his back catalog of 14 studio albums, promising to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As with his last Vanity tour, the performer is playing smaller, more intimate venues and going bare-bones without costumes, props or video screens.
Rather than focusing on the hits from Yankovic's career, the show will feature his non-parody material, the more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $56 to $106, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
VIP packages come with one premium reserved ticket in the first 15 rows, a personally autographed, custom-designed 2022 Vanity Tour poster, collectible Weird Al merchandise item and souvenir VIP laminate.
VIPs can take part in a pre-show hang with fellow fans that includes complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, enjoy crowd-free merchandise shopping and be a part of Weird Al Jeopardy!, a pre-concert game show experience challenging people to the ultimate Weird Al trivia contest. After the show, they have a meet and greet with Yankovic including a photo opportunity.
Note: This event will require proof of vaccination or COVID negative test within 72 hours.