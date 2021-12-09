You are the owner of this article.
Weird Al Yankovic heads to Fox Theater on June 21

"Weird Al" Yankovic

"Weird Al" Yankovic poses in the press room at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The comedy recording artist will bring The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to the Fox Theater on June 21.

 Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

"Weird Al" Yankovic is back on the concert circuit, bringing "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" to the Fox Theater on June 21.

The Grammy-winning comedy recording artist will draw from his back catalog of 14 studio albums, promising to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As with his last Vanity tour, the performer is playing smaller, more intimate venues and going bare-bones without costumes, props or video screens.

Rather than focusing on the hits from Yankovic's career, the show will feature his non-parody material, the more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the Fox, 2001 H St.

Tickets, ranging from $56 to $106, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

VIP packages come with one premium reserved ticket in the first 15 rows, a personally autographed, custom-designed 2022 Vanity Tour poster, collectible Weird Al merchandise item and souvenir VIP laminate. 

VIPs can take part in a pre-show hang with fellow fans that includes complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, enjoy crowd-free merchandise shopping and be a part of Weird Al Jeopardy!, a pre-concert game show experience challenging people to the ultimate Weird Al trivia contest. After the show, they have a meet and greet with Yankovic including a photo opportunity.

Note: This event will require proof of vaccination or COVID negative test within 72 hours.

