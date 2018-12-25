New Year's Eve is just around the corner and with it, lots of local events to help you ring in 2019. So bring on the party favors!
There are plenty of activities for all revelers, whether you're looking for a dressed-up night out on the town, a more casual celebration or something for the kids.
Read on for The Californian's full list of New Year's Eve events to help in your planning, but let's kick things off with a new party in town.
For the first time, the Bakersfield Marriott is getting in on the year-end fun with an upscale night full of food, music and a little magic.
"We wanted to do a community-wide event for people to experience the Marriott a little more," said Amber Kisselburg, the hotel's social catering sales manager and planner of the event. Guests can "have a country club-style event without having to be a member of a country club."
The event, which is 21-and-older, starts at 8 p.m. Kisselburg said the hotel's goal is to provide a classy environment for guests to celebrate. To that end, the hotel will enforce a dress code: no ball caps, T-shirts, jeans or tennis shoes.
With a higher price than other events, she sees the crowd leaning toward the over-30 set, away from the rowdier crowds where many guests might have just turned the legal drinking age.
"The tickets are the most high priced in town but we are offering so much with it," Kisselburg said of the $80 to $150 admission. "It's an action-packed evening."
The party includes a heavy appetizer reception, with a taco bar (with vegetarian options as well), french fry station, chicken and waffle bites, a dessert bar and more. Tickets also come with two drink tickets and a glass of champagne at midnight.
Magician Chris Lopez will perform his second set of the night at the Marriott's party (the in-demand magician is also booked earlier in the day at the Petroleum Club's family-friendly event). Therese and the Sweetness and DJ Gabriel from The Social Vibe will each provide the soundtrack for the night.
Throughout the evening, guests can commemorate the holiday with not only a photo booth but a selfie booth, a new amenity sure to pop up at more events in the future.
Kisselburg explained that the booth (provided by Cindy's Photography) is like a mirror, where guests can select filters and stickers, similar to features on Snapchat and Instagram. Where the photo booth will give guests a physical copy of their photo, the selfie booth emails the pictures for easy social media posting.
The hotel can accommodate up to 500 guests but Kisselburg is hoping for at least 300 in the event's first year. If the party goes well, she sees it becoming an annual event.
Response has been positive so far, Kisselburg said.
"People are very excited to see something different like this come to Bakersfield," she said. "It's a full-service New Year's Eve. We've put so much into this event. There's not going to be a dull moment."
Bars and restaurant parties
Bakersfield Marriott
What: For the first time, the Marriott is getting in on the local New Year's Eve celebrations with an event that includes music by Therese and the Sweetness, a magic performance by Chris Lopez and more music by DJ Gabriel. Admission includes a champagne toast at midnight, two drink tickets, heavy appetizer reception, party favors, photo booth and more.
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 801 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: $80 for a single ticket, $150 for a couples ticket; room package specials available starting at $250. For a promo code for first responders, email amber.kisselburg@bakersfieldmarriott.com
Information: 323-1900 or bakersfieldmarriott.com
Padre Hotel
What: Includes DJs in Prospect Lounge and Brimstone on the first floor and Soulpeople on the Prairie Fire patio on the second floor, with a projected ball drop on the side of the building. Admission includes champagne toast at midnight and the chance to feel like a VIP with a black carpet step-and-repeat photo opportunity at entry. Come early for dinner (at an additional charge), which includes five courses and admission to the party.
When: Dinner seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.; party from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Where: 1702 18th St.
Admission: $95 for dinner and party; $20 pre-sale, $30 at the door for party only; room packages available starting at $250
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield
What: A dinner and magic show suitable for the whole family, with a three-course meal and performance by Chris Lopez.
When: Starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and show to start at 6:30 p.m.
Where: 5060 California Ave.
Admission: $69 for PCB members, reciprocal club members and guests; $89 for nonmembers; $27 for children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger
Information: 324-6561 or thepetroleumclub.com
Cafe Med
What: Live entertainment, full menu and midnight toast
When: Open regular hours starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 4809 Stockdale Highway
Admission: $15 after 9 p.m.
Information: 834-4433 or cafemedrestaurant.com
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
What: A party with music from Foster Campbell and Friends with special guest Monty Byrom, as well as Stampede Band, plus optional four-course dinner.
When: Dinner from 6 to 8:45 p.m.; open to non-diners at 8:45 p.m.
Where: 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission: $65 for admission with dinner and reserved seating; $35 without dinner
Information: 328-7560 or buckowens.com
Elements Venue
What: Dinner and dancing, with complimentary pozole at 1 a.m. Dinner includes prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, roasted red potatoes, green beans, romaine salad, roll, cheesecake and a bottle of champagne. Mento Buru, Mariachi Oro y Plata and DJs Manuel G and Editt will provide the music.
When: Doors at 6 p.m., dinner and mariachi from 7 to 9 p.m. and dance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H
Admission: Couples dinner $99.95; dance ticket only $15 in advance and $20 at the door
Information: 301-4681 or eventbrite.com
Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame
What: Concert by Blue Steel, with party favors and midnight toast included
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 2230 Q St.
Admission: $30
Information: 864-1701 or bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com
The Crest Bar & Grill
What: Dinner and music in the clubhouse, with Jim Robinson performing. Admission includes food, two wine glasses, a bottle of wine and two drink tickets.
When: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 5025 Wible Road
Admission: $100 a couple, $60 for singles; RV rate of $45
Information: 833-9998 or crestbarandgrill.com
The BLVD
What: Music by Lonely Avenue and a champagne toast in addition to the regular fun, games and food at this entertainment spot
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission: $10 cover; must be 21 and older
Information: 873-4477 or BLVDBakersfield.com
Centro 18 Latin Steakhouse
What: An '80s- and '90s-themed party with music by Mellow Man Ace and DJ Danny P. There will also be a champagne toast, rotating drink specials, photo booth and a gourmet free taco bar at midnight.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 1517 18th St.
Admission: $20 general admission; table and VIP packages available from $100 to $200
Information: 808-4279
Shenanigans Irish Pub
What: Music by Lipstick Revolver, drink specials and free champagne at midnight
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 4715 Coffee Road
Admission: $10 cover
Information: 368-2668
The Bellvedere Cocktail Lounge
What: First, the annual Old Farts' New Year's Eve party for those who won't stay awake until midnight, with potluck and music by Twist of Fate. Then, a traditional nighttime party with music by Elevation 406 and a midnight toast.
When: Noon for Old Farts' party; 9 p.m. for late-night
Where: 3090 Brundage Lane
Admission: No cover for either
Information: 325-2139
For the kids
American Kids Sports Center
What: Fun, games and contests for ages 4 and up
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: 3622 Allen Road
Admission: $32 first child, $29 per sibling
Information: 589-2100
Skateland Inc.
What: Five hours of skating in a safe and fun environment
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 415 Ming Ave.
Admission: $10 (includes quad skate rental; rollerblade rentals additional $2)
Information: 426-8059 or skatelandbakersfield.com
Rollerama
What: A place for kids to celebrate and skate in a safe and fun environment, at both locations
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Rollerama West; 6 to 10 p.m. at Rollerama 34th Street
Where: 7850 Brimhall Road; 1004 34th St.
Admission: $12 pre-sale, $15 at the door at Rollerama West; $10 at Rollerama 34th St.
Information: 589-7555 (West), 327-7589 (34th Street) or rollerama.com
