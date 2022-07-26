 Skip to main content
We just can’t wait to see ‘King’ at Fox Theater

Lion King

Return to the savanna for the beloved 1994 animated musical "The Lion King" which will close out the Summer Movie Series at the Fox Theater on Saturday.

 Disney

Gather up your pride and return to the savanna this Saturday for a screening of "The Lion King" at the Fox Theater.

The 1994 animated film concludes the Fox's Summer Movie Series, which featured previous screenings of "The Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin."

