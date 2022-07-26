We just can’t wait to see ‘King’ at Fox Theater

Gather up your pride and return to the savanna this Saturday for a screening of "The Lion King" at the Fox Theater.
The 1994 animated film concludes the Fox's Summer Movie Series, which featured previous screenings of "The Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin."
Along with the film, guests can meet the "magical sister" from the Disney film "Encanto" as well as a "courageous princess."
Guest artist Chris Borbon will be in the house drawing portrait caricatures for attendees before the film.
Attendees can enjoy family-friendly pricing on snacks with hot dogs, small popcorn and drinks available for $1 each.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon Saturday at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, at thebakersfieldfox.com by calling 661-324-1369.