Watch 'Monsters, Inc.' at Bags of Love 'FUN-draiser' screening

Bags of Love Foundation is back with its final drive-in screening of the summer, showing "Monsters, Inc." on Saturday at Sam Lynn Ball Park on Saturday.
Attendees will park their vehicles in first-come, first-served spots and tune into the movie's audio with an FM radio. You can bring your own snacks or purchase concessions such as popcorn, drinks, hot chocolate and more at the snack bar.
Parking opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. at the ballpark, 4009 Chester Ave.
This is the latest "FUN-draiser" for the organization which works to spread childhood cancer awareness as well as provide gift care packages, scholarships and event tickets to children who have been affected by cancer.
The nonprofit was founded by Julian Castaneda, who, after two bouts with cancer, started a high school club to raise funds for care packages given out at Valley Children’s Hospital.
Now 20 and in remission, Castaneda continues the effort with chapter clubs on 10 different college campuses and a long-term goal of creating national programs as well as a summer camp for anyone who has been affected by cancer.
Since its inception, Bags of Love has delivered more than 150 Bags of Love, which include a hat, bear, toy, coloring books, crayons, chapstick, stress ball and more. (Another 400 are ready for delivery once COVID guidelines allow, Castaneda said.)
The foundation has also provided 11 scholarships to cancer survivors who demonstrate financial need after the high cost of treatment.
More than 150 people attended the last screening and Castaneda was optimistic to match that number this weekend and raise $5,000.
Admission is $10, $20 for VIP (includes front-row parking spot with free Bags of Love merchandise and a popcorn voucher).
Each person over age 5 must have a ticket, and those in a VIP vehicle must all have a VIP ticket to park in priority spaces.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle. Raffle tickets are three for $5, 10 for $10, 30 for $20, 75 for $50 or 200 raffle tickets for $100, available at bagsoflovefoundation.com/drive-in-movie.