Walk the streets of (downtown) Bakersfield for Second Saturday

There's a lot of talk about what's going on in downtown Bakersfield, but if you want to experience a lot of the businesses and community members that make it great, you might want to check out Second Saturday.
Organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, the monthly event is a roundup of businesses, activities and pop-ups meant to draw visitors to the area.
These are some event highlights along with other fun planned for Saturday. For the complete rundown, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
For the third month in a row, the All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-Up returns to the parking lot of Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) to highlight small businesses with locally themed merchandise.
Being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the pop-up was started by photographer and lifelong Bakersfield fan Felix Adamo, who will have his Bakersfield Twang T-shirts, Bakersfield notecards and Bakersfield fine art posters for sale.
Adamo's son Zane, who is also a photographer as well as a musician, will have his honky-tonk T-shirts touting such former musical haunts as The Blackboard, The Lucky Spot, Tex's Barrel House and Trout's.
Jenny Holterman, aka Almond Girl Jenny, is back this month with locally grown almonds, farm-themed T-shirts and fresh flowers.
Artist Johnny Ramos, whose Moderngigi Gallery is across the street from the cafe, will be selling his designed T-shirts and paintings.
Also for sale are locally themed stickers and patches from Heather West of Tule Supply Co.
Another spot to find a lot of local businesses will be The Bako Market, which returns to Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena (1001 Truxtun Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This large pop-up event will feature dozens of vendors selling food, handmade items, apparel and more.
Vendors include Sassafras Fiber Studios, selling hand-dyed and woven apparel and products; Ev and Oak Co.'s children's apparel; and Boards & Burns Artworks, which sells cutting boards, charcuterie boards and pyrography (wood burning) art.
Black Soul will sell catfish sliders and pecan bread pudding along with fellow food vendors KV's Southern Style BBQ, El Churro Guy and Frenchie's Mini Donuts.
Shoppers can also head over to Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.), which will host its Spring Sip & Shop with more than 15 local vendors including By That One Girl (custom trophies and celebration props), The Playful Space (art kits, workshops and kids creative play dates), HoneyBox Bakersfield (handcrafted charcuterie), Carmz Sweets (decorated sugar cookies) and more. Local soul-pop group Caliluna will play from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by Evan Morgan from 3 to 5 p.m.
Downtown Toys-N-Comics (1300 19th St.) will have a sidewalk sale with local vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques will also host a pop-up with more than 50 vendors outside along with its 65-plus vendors inside the shop.
Music returns to the Tejon Sculpture Garden at the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.). Bakersfield College jazz students and faculty will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit outside to enjoy the live music.
Visitors can also view the spring exhibitions, which include "Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press," "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat" and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA's Permanent Collection."
There will be an all-ages art project available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a children's book reading at 10:30 a.m.
Charlotte White at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) will guide visitors through two free art sessions, one for children on dinosaur art at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults on painting flowers at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., also has art by Gary Knerr and a student exhibition on display.
Enjoy free admission to the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery (1925 Eye St.), which displays portraits of more than two dozen post-9/11 warriors with Kern County connections who were killed in action or died as a result of wounds suffered on the battlefield.
Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) will serve a tasting flight with Tony Merz of San Rucci Winery from 2 to 5 p.m.
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) will offer a free, seasonal all-ages craft. The store is also hosting a spring sale.
Step back into the hipper past with a stop at Bakersfield Modern (2019 Chester Ave.), which specializes in vintage and midcentury modern furniture, art and decor. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.