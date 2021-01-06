There’s a lot of fuss made each February about the appearance of Punxsutawney Phil, but closer to home we’re looking at a rocky burrow and waiting for Mojave Maxine to signal spring. The 43-year-old desert tortoise that resides at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, is due to emerge this winter from her hibernation and students across Southern California, including Kern County, are invited to guess when.
The first appearance of the popular reptile helps determine the arrival of spring at the zoo. Each year, students in kindergarten through 12th grade from nine counties throughout Southern California are invited to predict when Maxine will emerge from her brumation.
Maxine, along with other desert tortoises, typically enters brumation (hibernation for reptiles) around Thanksgiving. The cooling outside temperatures and the change in daylight hours trigger the tortoises' bodies to prepare for sleep. Sometime in the coming months, Maxine will awaken and emerge from her subterranean burrow at The Living Desert, signaling the arrival of longer, warmer days. The exact date of this annual occurrence is anyone’s guess.
“Mojave Maxine is a wonderful ambassador at The Living Desert, as she helps educate people about the plight of desert tortoises, which are threatened due to several factors, most of which are human-caused,” said Dr. James Danoff-Burg, director of conservation, in a news release. “This annual contest provides the perfect opportunity for students to learn about desert tortoises, how to help protect them, and have some fun guessing when Mojave Maxine will emerge from her burrow.”
Students from Kern, Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties are invited to participate in the contest.
The first contest entry received from each county that is nearest to the exact day and time wins a virtual classroom visit from a desert tortoise and biologist, Mojave Maxine T-shirts for their entire class and a tortoise book for their teacher’s library.
Last year’s contest drew more than 1,300 students submitting predictions prior to Maxine’s arrival on Jan. 23, 2020.
Open now, the guessing contest will run until Mojave Maxine emerges from her burrow. A live video feed will be available online to watch for when the tortoise appears. To enter visit livingdesert.org/mojave-maxine.
A top destination in the Palm Springs area for 50 years, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is a nonprofit that is active in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives in its community and around the world. For more about the zoo, visit livingdesert.org.