Volunteers, local creatives sought for the Hub's Bites and Beats on Baker Street

The Hub of Bakersfield is bringing the party to Old Town Kern with the upcoming Bites and Beats on Baker Street. Planned for Feb. 5, this day of action and art will bring the town's creative forces to this neighborhood.
Bites and Beats will feature live music, local creatives, craft and food vendors. Along with providing a fun afternoon, the gathering is intended to spark a conversation about the intersection at Baker and Sumner streets, which is one of the city's oldest hubs.
Historically overlooked, Old Town Kern will require a community effort, including city leaders, to endure, which the Hub's Innovation Lab believes starts with awareness.
This new event is the brainchild of the Innovation Lab, a Hub initiative that brings together participants (Innovators) to develop actionable projects meant to improve or enhance the urban core.
"Join us as we bring new life to an overlooked neighborhood using experiments in tactical urbanism, interactive artwork, local food, local music and local entertainment for this fun-filled family event," Olivia Snider, one of 11 Innovators and event organizers, said in a news release. "Help us show off this vibrant and beautiful part of Bakersfield history while planting the seeds for a brighter future for Old Town Kern."
As work continues on developing this event, organizers are actively seeking volunteers, vendors, artists, musicians and food trucks to take part. Those interested in getting involved can contact Snider at oli.snider@gmail.com or fellow event organizer Asha Chandy at ashamchandy@gmail.com for more information.
Donors are also being sought for this free public event. Those who would like to contribute financially can visit thehubofbakersfield.org and select the "donate" button.
Bites and Beats on Baker Street will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at Baker and Sumner streets in Old Town Kern.